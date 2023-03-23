The following is a press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office:

On Thursday 3/16/23 the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that an individual armed with a gun had forced his way into their house. The individual left and shortly afterward a fire started in a camper behind the residence. There were additional reports that the same individual had discharged a firearm in the direction of a garage located on the same property.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area located in the Stanardsville part of the county. A perimeter was established in the area. After an extensive search, the individual responsible was taken into custody without further incident. It is believed that the general public was not in danger however precautions were taken.

Mehron Derrick Motameni, age 39 of Stanardsville was charged with the following:

18.2-91 Break and Enter in Daytime with the intent to cause harm

18.2-282 Brandish a firearm – 2 counts

18.2-56.1 Reckless handling of a firearm – 2 counts

Mr. Motameni was transported to Central Virginia Regional Jail and held without bond.