Squad saves man’s life

It’s been exactly a year since Greene took the rescue reins

After 44 years of marriage, Barbara Walker knows which anniversary is her favorite: Sept. 10, 2021. Even though Bob was still in the hospital, he was alive to celebrate it. However, that wasn’t a given after he had a heart attack on Aug. 21. The Walkers both credit the providers from the Greene County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) for that fact. The duo brought pizza to the squad on Monday to say thank you on the same week the squad itself is celebrating their one-year anniversary.

“How old am I today? Does anyone know?” Bob asked the squad members who helped save his life. “I’m 51 days old.”

Barbara recalled the experience.

“We were sitting there watching TV and we were getting ready to watch a movie and he made a funny noise,” Barbara said. “Usually I say, ‘Hey, are you alright?’ and I get that (thumbs up). I didn’t get that and I don’t know what made me stand up but I stood up and got in front of him and he wasn’t responding. I grabbed the phone and the poor dispatcher; I still don’t even know what I said.”

Barbara, a lifetime member of the Greene County Volunteer Rescue Squad, had never been on this side of an emergency.