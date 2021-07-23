Split-second decision saved patient but resulted in complaint against EMS

Both the public and Greene supervisors learned last week there has been an anonymous complaint made about Greene County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) regarding transport of a patient earlier this month.

“We staff two medic units every day 24/7, but those two units were committed to other calls when this third call was dispatched,” said Melissa Meador, director of Greene County Emergency Services. “It’s important to note that dispatch had contacted mutual aid for assistance; we contacted Madison County, Orange County and Albemarle County and all three of those jurisdictions denied our requested assistance.”

Meador told supervisors when she arrived to the scene in Ruckersville she found a patient who was “deteriorating rapidly.” Greene County EMS Supervisor Aaron Anderegg arrived two minutes after Meador, she said.

“We decided that we would attempt to medivac this subject from the scene,” she said. “Pegasus (air transport) was actually out of service. Pegasus has a ground transport unit, so we requested an estimated time on that and they said it’d be over 40 minutes. At that point Supervisor Anderegg turned to me and said we needed to go now.”