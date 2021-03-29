Special RSA meeting is scheduled

This could end the nearly year-long saga that has transpired since the board of members voted in July to end RSA billing of the facility fee that was being used to pay for the millions already taken out by Greene County for the water supply plan and reservoir project, costing the county more than $1.5 million in revenue since. Greene County first asked to be allowed to withdraw from RSA in August 2020 but the Orange and Madison boards of supervisors voted no. The Greene County Board of Supervisors sued RSA and the partner counties last fall for breach of contract and at that time the board of members voted to no longer allow the Greene County representatives—Martin and Ron Williams—to participate in any business until a second vote in February gave the right back.

In a letter dated March 5, then-RSA Board of Members Chairman and Madison County representative Steve Hoffman resigned from his post, citing differences of opinion.

In his letter, Hoffman said he feels that Madison’s recent decisions do not favor RSA employees or the best interests of its customers, of which approximately 179 are Madison County residents.