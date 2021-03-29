Special RSA meeting is scheduled

Greene County is again asking to be released from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) in a resolution scheduled to be presented at a specially called meeting of the RSA Board of Members this Thursday.
The agenda has only one item and that’s a resolution to terminate Rapidan Service Authority.
The resolution highlights two projects that have not been completed by RSA for Orange and Greene counties that were in the original articles of incorporation from 1969: the construction and maintenance of a waterway transmission, storage and distribution system in Orange County that would transmit treated water from the water filtration plant owned by the Town of Orange along U.S. Route 15; and the acquisition, construction, operation and maintenance of water supply and treatment facilities and a water storage and distribution system in Greene County.
“Whereas irreconcilable differences have arisen between the counties forming RSA,” Greene County requests in the resolution to be removed from RSA because it makes it “impractical or impossible for RSA to continue serving the three jurisdictions that currently constitute RSA.”
Greene intends to take over RSA’s functions with respect to itself, the resolution notes.
“The Greene County Board of Supervisors appreciates RSA Board Chairman (Lee) Frame’s call for a special meeting and hopes that RSA’s Board of Members will support the resolution that is to be considered,” said Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville District, on Monday. “The resolution creates a path for Greene County to withdraw from RSA so that we can fulfill the goal of every Greene County Board of Supervisors elected over the past two decades. Our goal is to implement our 50-year water supply plan and develop a safe and sustainable water impoundment, treatment and supply system that will enable Greene County to achieve the vision and objects of our comprehensive plan.”
This could end the nearly year-long saga that has transpired since the board of members voted in July to end RSA billing of the facility fee that was being used to pay for the millions already taken out by Greene County for the water supply plan and reservoir project, costing the county more than $1.5 million in revenue since. Greene County first asked to be allowed to withdraw from RSA in August 2020 but the Orange and Madison boards of supervisors voted no. The Greene County Board of Supervisors sued RSA and the partner counties last fall for breach of contract and at that time the board of members voted to no longer allow the Greene County representatives—Martin and Ron Williams—to participate in any business until a second vote in February gave the right back.
In a letter dated March 5, then-RSA Board of Members Chairman and Madison County representative Steve Hoffman resigned from his post, citing differences of opinion.
In his letter, Hoffman said he feels that Madison’s recent decisions do not favor RSA employees or the best interests of its customers, of which approximately 179 are Madison County residents.
“I have previously stated that I would not vote to reinstate the tax on our Greene County customers (which may be an illegal tax) until the court has made its decision on the legality of the tax,” he wrote. “I have, however, also stated that I would vote for it to resume once the court has deemed it legal. It appears that every time I meet with Madison County there is another direction they want to take and I am the one that has to go back to the attorney and general manager and deliver the change. This indecision is not good for Madison or RSA.”
The board appointed supervisor Carty Yowell to fill Hoffman’s unexpired term. Yowell participated during the March 18 11-minute RSA Board of Members meeting at which two resolutions were not voted on because wording was changed.
The meeting on April 1 will take place at 2 p.m. at Orange County Airport.