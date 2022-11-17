Spanberger wins re-election, Greene remains red

Greene County voters headed to the polls last week for the first election since redistricting moved voters from the 5th Congressional district to the 7th.

Incumbent Abigail Spanberger took 52% of the votes and defeated Yesli Vega, who received 47%. However, Greene County voted predominantly red. In Greene, Vega received over 60% of the votes while Spanberger received around 39%.

Kimberly Breeden ran unopposed for Commissioner of Revenue in Greene County and won with 97% of the vote, with the remaining votes going to write-in candidates.

Rebecca L. Roach also ran unopposed for Member School Board in the Stanardsville district and won with 95% of the vote.

For Mayor of Stanardsville, Michael A. Payne won with 96% in the unopposed race.

Four seats were available for Town Council in Stanardsville with only three people officially on the ballot. Jon P. Newton received 40 votes, Richard N. Early, Jr. received the most votes with 67, Doris Rorrer Swenson received 51 and 14 votes went to write-in candidates.

Greene County has 14,352 active voters and 481 inactive voters according to the Department of Elections.