Society talks about Knights of the Golden Horseshoe

Ever wonder where Greene County’s horseshoe emblem originated? From the Knights of the Golden Horseshoe, of course! Twenty Greene County residents gathered at the Linwood Rhodes Art and Wildlife Gallery on Tuesday, Oct. 19, to hear stories of the history of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley. Joann Powell, president of the Greene County Historical Society, introduced the fascinating tale of the Knights of the Golden Horseshoe, a story about the expedition made by Lt. Governor Alexander Spotswood and his men to discover the Blue Ridge Mountains and what we now know now as the Shenandoah Valley.
The story starts Aug. 28, 1716, when Spotswood and his men left Williamsburg on Aug. 28, 1716, to travel 219 miles west on the orders of the Royal Governor to claim more land for the British Empire. After obtaining 63 men, Native American guides, rangers, slaves and gear—including horseshoes for 74 horses to navigate the rough terrain—the men set off on their expedition, traveling up the Rappahannock River. Among Spotswood’s men, there was John Fontaine, the journal keeper; Col. James Taylor Jr., a land surveyor who surveyed the Octonia Land Grant; Lt. Col. George Mason; and Robert Beverly.
Fontaine maintained a daily journal about their travels. He documents that they traveled at a slow pace, did not have an issue with food supply due to all the wildlife and remarkably had little to no loss of life. The journal also notes no issues with the Native Americans. The entourage would routinely stop to celebrate the journey with alcoholic spirits, cheering to the King, the Prince and the Royal Family.
After eight days of travel, the men reached the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains west of Stanardsville. They followed the Swift Run River and used axes to clear the way to make their way up the mountain. Once they finally reached the top, they discovered the mountain peaks, naming the tallest peak after King George; the second summit was named Mount Spotswood, which is Saddleback Mountain today. The men found marks along trees, presumed to be made by the local Native Americans, to make their way down the other side of the mountain to reach the valley, discovering what we know today to be the Shenandoah River. As they discovered the area along the river, according to Fontaine’s journal, Spotswood buried a bottle with a paper containing a message that he “takes possession of this place for and in the name of King George the First of England.” It is unknown if the bottle has been recovered.
To celebrate their travels and discovery, a golden horseshoe with valuable colorful stones, small enough to fit on a watch band, was gifted to Spotswood’s men, and these men came to be known as the Knights of the Golden Horseshoe. Unfortunately, none of these horseshoes are known to exist today, which begs the question of whether this story is actually a myth or an extravagant legend.
“From his journal, all of that is fact. It’s pretty impressive that they didn’t lose one man. One man did get sick, Adam Smith, and they left a couple of men and horses with him and continued their journey,” Powell said when asked about her favorite part of the story. “I also liked all the talk about the rattlesnakes. There was a lot, they saw a lot of rattlesnakes, and I think it’s interesting that nobody ever got bit by them.”
There are some areas today that signify Spotswood, his journeys and contributions. In 1714 and 1717, Germans were brought over to the Virginia Colony, calling their residence Germanna. In 1720, this area was later renamed Spotsylvania County in honor of Lt. Gov. Spotswood. Orange, Greene, Augusta, Rockingham and Frederick counties were all a part of the original Spotsylvania.
Taylor surveyed three markers that are still in Greene County today as part of the original Octonia Grant. One is on Highway 230, one on Main Street in Stanardsville and the other on Octonia Road near the South River where an eight with a cross on the top can be found engraved on a boulder.
Despite the disparities in the daily journal stories, we know the Knights of the Golden Horseshoe were really here in Greene County and the Shenandoah Valley. We see this in our horseshoe seal that was designed by Mrs. R.W. Bickers, deputy clerk of the circuit court at the time, just over 50 years ago. We also see that the land around us was traveled by these men to make remarkable discoveries and a fascinating exploration that still leaves its mark on our county today.