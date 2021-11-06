Society talks about Knights of the Golden Horseshoe

After eight days of travel, the men reached the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains west of Stanardsville. They followed the Swift Run River and used axes to clear the way to make their way up the mountain. Once they finally reached the top, they discovered the mountain peaks, naming the tallest peak after King George; the second summit was named Mount Spotswood, which is Saddleback Mountain today. The men found marks along trees, presumed to be made by the local Native Americans, to make their way down the other side of the mountain to reach the valley, discovering what we know today to be the Shenandoah River. As they discovered the area along the river, according to Fontaine’s journal, Spotswood buried a bottle with a paper containing a message that he “takes possession of this place for and in the name of King George the First of England.” It is unknown if the bottle has been recovered.