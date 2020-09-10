Snows seek continuance

The Greene County Commissioner of Revenue has requested another trial continuance due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a motion filed in federal court Sept. 2.

Larry Vernon Snow, 71, is asking the trial for himself and his son, Bryant Austin Snow, be moved from Oct. 19-22 to spring 2021, due to health concerns from the pandemic.

Larry Snow’s doctor, Dr. John McGovern, submitted a letter to the court requesting the trial be delayed “until the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed dramatically or resolved.” He said Snow’s underlying health issues make it “unsafe for Larry to be in an indoors space/confined space with others.”

Bonnie J. Lepold, Snow’s attorney, argues in her motion that courts are still in Phase I under the Western District of Virginia Re-Opening Guidelines, issued June 4, noting that unless it’s an extraordinary circumstance, trials should not occur.

“There is no extraordinary circumstance that requires the conduct of this trial in mid-October 2020,” Lepold states in her motion.

In the motion, she said the government had no objections to the continuance. Neither U.S. attorney assigned to the case responded to a request for comment. The judge had not made a decision by press time, nor had the government filed a brief in opposition or support.

A federal grand jury handed down a 15-page superseding indictment on June 24 for both Snows that included additional counts for each.

The elder Snow is facing four counts: one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft; two counts of unlawful transfer, possession and use of means of identification; and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. The younger Snow faces the same four charges, as well as one count of distribution of a controlled substance. He is represented by federal public defender Erin Margaret Trodden.