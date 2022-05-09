 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snows plead guilty in federal court

Snow cases are becoming "motion heavy"

Larry Snow

 file photo

Greene Commissioner of Revenue resigns from post

Longtime Greene County Commissioner of Revenue Larry Vernon Snow, 73, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday afternoon for tampering with a witness. His son, Bryant Austin Snow, 33, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of distribution of heroin. Both pleadings were contingent on the other also pleading guilty.

Per his plea agreement, the elder Snow resigned from the Commissioner of Revenue post that he’s held since 1987, effective noon Friday.

The charges date back to the younger Snow’s 2018 court case in Greene County Circuit Court for selling narcotics to a confidential informant – referred to as Person A throughout the federal case.

According to the statement of facts both men agreed to in court, Larry Snow told his son in recorded jail conversations in late April 2018 that Person A was going to “get his, I promise you that.”

People are also reading…

In late May 2019, the Snows were told there was a federal investigation into them and in October 2019, Larry Snow spent more than $3,300 to print leaflets for about 12,000 Greene County residents regarding Person A and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, while offering his support for the candidate running against Sheriff Steve Smith in that election.

“In view of all the newspaper articles and media attention that my son and I have endured over the past few years, there are a few injustices and struggles that I would like to share with you,” the flyer stated in part, noting the Sheriff’s Office used “drug dealers (who are also police informants.” The flyer goes on to state reference Person A without using his or her name.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the leaflets were created as “an intentional attempt to harass Person A and thereby hinder, delay, prevent, and dissuade Person A from causing a federal criminal prosecution … against the Snows,” according to the statement of facts presented in court that both Snows agreed to.

While Bryant Snow’s plea agreement agreed to the more than four years served in prison already as adequate, he was facing up to 20 years in prison. The agreement did not stipulate a length for the mandatory supervised probation so a pre-sentencing report was ordered. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 25 at 11 a.m. in the United States District Court in Charlottesville.

Larry Snow’s agreement allows for up to nine months in jail and that he stipulate to not run for public office while in custody or during supervised probation. He will be sentenced after a pre-sentencing report is finished, currently scheduled to be back in court at 10 a.m. Aug. 1. 

