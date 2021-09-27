 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow trial delayed again
0 comments

Snow trial delayed again

The trial for the Greene County Commissioner of Revenue and his son has been postponed until 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an order filed Sept. 14 in federal court, senior United States District Judge Norman K. Moon granted the defense’s motion and rescheduled the trial for Jan. 24-28 in the U.S. Western District of Virginia court in Charlottesville.

This is the third request by Larry Vernon Snow, 72, and his son Bryant Austin Snow, to move the trial due to COVID-19. It was originally to be heard in October 2020, then March 2021 and most recently this week.

The Standing Order 2021-17, entered Sept. 9, reports that “the staggering surge of the Delta variant this summer has caused the COVID-19 community transmission rate to be at the HIGH level throughout the Western District of Virginia,” according to the judge’s order.

The government did not oppose the motion for continuance though did ask the court to note the pretrial motions deadline had passed, which Judge Moon granted in his order for continuance, saying they may only be filed with permission from the court.

A federal grand jury handed down a 15-page superseding indictment last summer for both Snows that included additional counts for each. The elder Snow is facing four counts: one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft; two counts of unlawful transfer, possession and use of means of identification; and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. The younger Snow faces the same four charges, as well as one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor, Greene County Record

Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School board continues business despite interruptions
News

School board continues business despite interruptions

The Greene County School Board held its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Despite a rowdy crowd and lively public comment and discussion from those in attendance (nearly 100 people), the board was able to recognize student and staff member achievements from the past year and hear updates on summer school, professional development, the Sheriff’s office memorandum of understanding and the process for the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget process.

Continuation of the Stanardsville Streetscape project moves forward
News

Continuation of the Stanardsville Streetscape project moves forward

The Stanardsville Streetscape project took a major step forward this week with the commitment of new grant funding from Charlottesville. Stanardsville Area Revitalization (STAR) Executive Director Roy Dye, who is managing the project on behalf of the town, presented an update to Mayor Gary Lowe and the Stanardsville Town Council Monday.

PC says no tourist lodging in R-1
News

PC says no tourist lodging in R-1

The Greene County Planning Commission unanimously voted last week to recommend banning tourist lodging from all R-1 residential neighborhoods after residents have asked for it for more than a year. The Planning Commission makes recommendations for final decision to the Board of Supervisors, which will hold a public hearing on the issue Tuesday, Sept. 28.

County to look at rural enterprise centers
News

County to look at rural enterprise centers

The Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution at its Sept. 14 meeting asking the Planning Commission to look at the possibility of rural enterprise centers in the A-1 zoning district and the commission held a work session about the issue at its Sept. 15 meeting.

VDOT seeks public input on U.S. 29
News

VDOT seeks public input on U.S. 29

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants public comment into its ongoing U.S. 29 Corridor Study—regarding the six miles between Airport Road in Albemarle County and Deerfield Drive in Greene County. They want those who utilize the road to fill out a survey to help them in coming up with a plan that they'll present next spring.

GRACE director starts
News

GRACE director starts

New interim director at GRACE began this month. Thanksgiving, Christmas registrations Oct. 1 & 2.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert