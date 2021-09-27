Snow trial delayed again

The trial for the Greene County Commissioner of Revenue and his son has been postponed until 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an order filed Sept. 14 in federal court, senior United States District Judge Norman K. Moon granted the defense’s motion and rescheduled the trial for Jan. 24-28 in the U.S. Western District of Virginia court in Charlottesville.

This is the third request by Larry Vernon Snow, 72, and his son Bryant Austin Snow, to move the trial due to COVID-19. It was originally to be heard in October 2020, then March 2021 and most recently this week.

The Standing Order 2021-17, entered Sept. 9, reports that “the staggering surge of the Delta variant this summer has caused the COVID-19 community transmission rate to be at the HIGH level throughout the Western District of Virginia,” according to the judge’s order.

The government did not oppose the motion for continuance though did ask the court to note the pretrial motions deadline had passed, which Judge Moon granted in his order for continuance, saying they may only be filed with permission from the court.