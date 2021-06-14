Six-year road plan approved by BOS

The Greene County Board of Supervisors approved May 25 the update to the annual six-year plan for paving rural roads.
The Secondary Six Year Plan outlines the supervisors’ priorities for paving rural roads as state funding becomes available. The board looks at this plan annually. In 2021, two roads have been paved: Beazley and Bull Yearling.
The state allocations can only be spent on unpaved roads with a minimum traffic count of 50 vehicles per day, according to Virginia Department of Transportation engineer Carrie Shepheard.
Greene County has more than 205 miles of secondary roads in the state system with approximately 154 miles paved. Shepheard said that Greene County has nearly 51 miles of non-hard surfaced roads and approximately 20 miles qualify for hard surfacing and almost 4 miles of the qualifying unpaved roads are included in the Secondary Six Year Plan.
Greene can expect roughly $1.1 million over the next six years between the district grant for unpaved roads and the Telefee funds, which are not restricted based on traffic count.
Turkey Ridge Road is fully funded, but there are environmental studies that need to be completed. Roughly .7 miles of Bingham Mountain Road will be fully funded in fiscal year 2022 for a total of $191,5000. Just over a mile of Simmons Gap Road is scheduled to be fully funded in fiscal year 2023 at a cost of $328,000. Ice House Road is expected to be fully funded in fiscal year 2023 at a cost of $95,500. A half-mile portion of South River Road east will be funded by fiscal year 2025 at a cost of $158,000.
Two residents of Mount Olivet Road spoke during the public hearing asking why it could not be included in the secondary plan.
“Mount Olivet Road, it’s a dirt road, it’s about 7/10 of a mile and we’ve had continuous work done by residents on an as-needed basis as far as potholes, dust control, etc.,” said David Mack. I’ve had my driveway washed out many a time. It’s a single-lane road; when we have traffic coming in both directions someone has to find a way to pull off so the car can go by. As of yet, we haven’t had any property owners complain, but they could very easily.”
Mack said the residents have dealt with many problems on that road and wondered what more could be done.
“I’d just like an explanation of why it’s not feasible,” said another neighbor Mark Erlandson. “I’ve seen some of the roads that have been paved around here recently. This is a pretty straight road and not any ore troublesome, it seems to me, then any other road that I’ve seen in this county be paved.”
Shepheard noted Mount Olivet Road is about 12-feet wide and there is little room to widen in many spots with a fence line cost to the road.
“And there are two structures close to the roadway,” she said. “I think from our review, based on the narrowness and based on those fixed objects that would have to be moved if we were to try to get a little bit more width, it’s just not a good candidate. I don’t disagree that maintenance of the gravel roads is costly and requires a lot of time, but it’s just something we have to deal with. We would prefer to have all the roads paved, but … we have to go through the process for the rural rustics and we have limited funding as far as that’s concerned.”
Shepheard said traffic count on Mount Olivet is 76 cars per day.
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman asked Shepheard if there was a way to come up with an alternative fix for Mount Olivet Road.
“Maybe it’s not paving, maybe there’s stone with some additional drainage that could be done,” Bowman said.
“I’m fine with that,” Shepheard said. “It’s likely that we would probably try to first internally put our heads together, but I’m not opposed to meeting with anybody who would wish.”
Supervisors agreed to add 2.7-mile section of Welsh Run Road in Ruckersville to the plan at a cost of $248,650. It is expect to be fully funded by fiscal year 2026.