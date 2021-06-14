Six-year road plan approved by BOS

Two residents of Mount Olivet Road spoke during the public hearing asking why it could not be included in the secondary plan.

“Mount Olivet Road, it’s a dirt road, it’s about 7/10 of a mile and we’ve had continuous work done by residents on an as-needed basis as far as potholes, dust control, etc.,” said David Mack. I’ve had my driveway washed out many a time. It’s a single-lane road; when we have traffic coming in both directions someone has to find a way to pull off so the car can go by. As of yet, we haven’t had any property owners complain, but they could very easily.”

Mack said the residents have dealt with many problems on that road and wondered what more could be done.

“I’d just like an explanation of why it’s not feasible,” said another neighbor Mark Erlandson. “I’ve seen some of the roads that have been paved around here recently. This is a pretty straight road and not any ore troublesome, it seems to me, then any other road that I’ve seen in this county be paved.”

Shepheard noted Mount Olivet Road is about 12-feet wide and there is little room to widen in many spots with a fence line cost to the road.