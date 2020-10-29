Simmons Gap Road bridge rehab project starts Nov. 2

Greene County road to be closed with posted detour until Jan. 8

The Virginia Department of Transportation will rehabilitate the Route 628 (Simmons Gap Road) bridge over the Lynch River in Greene County near the Albemarle County line.

The bridge, located about 0.2-mile from the Albemarle County line and 0.5-mile from Route 614 (Brokenback Mountain Road), will be closed from Nov. 2 through Jan. 8, 2021.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured via Route 810 (Boonesville Road) to Route 601 (Mission Home Road) which carries traffic back to Route 628.

The existing Lynch River bridge carries about 170 vehicles per day.

For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit VDOT’s website, http://www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.