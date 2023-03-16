The following is a press release from the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee.

The Stanardsville Independence Day Committee (SIDC) is proud to announce the concert lineup for this year’s 4th of July Festival. The annual festival named “Red, White, Blue in Greene” has provided quality entertainment, food, games and one of the best fireworks shows in the state of Virginia for many years. This year the SIDC has been working hard to bring a national act to the stage.

Kiran Woodson, SIDC Chair, says, “We are very excited to announce the headliner for this year will be Mark Willis. Mr. Willis will continue our tradition of ‘Small Town’-’Big Celebration’ providing high quality music paired with one of the best fireworks shows in Virginia.”

Mark is an Academy of Country Music Award Winner and Grand Ole Opry member. During his career, Mark has 16 Billboard Country Top 40 hits including “Don’t Laugh at Me,” “I Do Cherish You,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Nineteen Somethin’,” which spent an incredible six weeks at number 1. Check out the website markwillis.com for more information about his career.

The popular local band “Southern Sky” will take the stage prior to Mark Willis and the Capitol Sheds fireworks show will immediately follow the concert.

For more information about the Red, White, Blue in Greene and how to get involved with the SIDC, please visit rwbng.org.