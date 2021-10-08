Short-term lodging banned from R-1

It’s been a yearlong fight for many residents of the Greene Mountain Lake neighborhood, but last week the Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to remove short-term lodging from the R-1 residential zoning district. Chairman Bill Martin (Stanardsville) was not present for the meeting.
In June 2018, at the request of a resident, the county approved short-term tourist lodging in R-1 residential areas under the special use permit (SUP) process that allows neighbors the opportunity to speak at public hearings and permits the supervisors to place conditions on the proposed property that mitigate the impacts, such as the number of guests. Tourist lodging is allowed by-right in A-1 agriculture zoning and C-1 conservation zoning—which many subdivisions in the western area of the county are zoned, including the largest, Twin Lakes. If a neighborhood has a proper homeowners association, it is legally able to limit Airbnbs and other short-term lodging in that neighborhood, but many neighborhoods in Greene County are not organized as such.
“As mentioned, this is a recommendation from the Planning Commission after review for the board to recommend removal of the use of tourist lodging from the R-1 zoning district,” Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl told supervisors Sept. 28. “This was heard by the Planning Commission. They followed the board’s advice and came up with this recommendation. We made sure to advertise this specifically to make sure that there was proper public notice and no doubt about what the choice was. At their meeting they did recommend 5-0—the Planning Commission that is.”
Eleven property owners in R-1 neighborhoods spoke during the Sept. 28 ordinance change public hearing—all in favor of removing short-term rentals for R-1 zoning from the county’s ordinances. In the meeting packet there were four additional homeowners who sent emails for the removal and one who was against it. Since 2018, four short-term lodgings have been approved by the board, one in Deer Lakes and three in Greene Mountain Lake. Two others were denied by the supervisors after learning they were already operating illegally while going through the SUP process.
Dale Shoop Jr., a resident of Greene Mountain Lakes, told the board he used to operate short-term rentals in other areas, but has since divested himself of those properties after seeing what happened in his own neighborhood.
“I never cared about my neighbors because it was about me and not them. It was my right to operate my property the way I wanted. No one could tell me otherwise,” he said. “I understand everyone has the right to do what they want with their property but the fact that I was experiencing what I was possibly doing to other neighborhoods, it started to affect me. I knew if I wanted to make a change, it needed to start with me.”
Daisy Shoop asked the supervisors who homeowners should call at night if there is a problem with an Airbnb in their neighborhood.
“Are you going to be the one to answer the phone? You’re the ones who get to make the final decision,” she said.
Paige Roberts, who also lives in Greene Mountain Lake, told the board that current tourist lodging in R-1 neighborhoods makes up less than 1% of all short-term lodging in the county.
“Speaking from a tourism dollar standpoint, changing this ordinance will have little to no impact on tourism,” Roberts said. “Honestly, though, the reason so many of us have been opposed to this ordinance is because short-term rentals are disruptive. I ask you to look out at this room filled with my neighbors. If this ordinance stays in place, every one of us knows what will happen to our community. As a county, we need to get in front of the problem before it’s too late. Repeal this ordinance now.”
Steven Kortpeter, who lives in Northridge—an R-1 neighborhood in the eastern section of the county—said originally he was puzzled why people were so upset about short-term lodging in their neighborhood.
“Then I started to listen and research and figure out what was going on and I realized that it affected me as well,” Kortpeter said. “My main concern is the safety overall and nothing (horrible) has happened yet but the possibility that it will is very off-putting to me.”
James Higgens, who lives in Preddy Creek, became involved during this process because his neighborhood also does not have a homeowners association.
“I don’t want what is happening in Greene Mountain Lake to come to my neighborhood,” Higgens said. “I am asking the Board of Supervisors to accept the unanimous recommendation of the Planning Commission and remove language regarding tourist lodging in R-1 zoning districts.”
Fred Turck, who lives in Greene Acres, said he hopes the board considers the impact the removal of the application in R-1 zones—which he supports—could have on other “woodland hills” communities in Greene.
“I work with communities and I track around 72 of what we call ‘woodland hills’ communities in Greene County,” Turck said. “Some of them are organized and some of them aren’t. I came up with about 24 in R-1 and 48 of them are not in R-1. I hope the county does go forward with limiting or restricting the transient rentals, but I hope you don’t shift the problem from R-1 to another zone. I’ve heard you talk about in previous meetings, registering … that if people are going to enter into the transient rental business that there are some sort of regulations and tracking ability of these businesses that are going into communities because, like I said, some communities are organized and they can easily deal with them and some are not.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman asked Frydl to explain how the ordinances work in Virginia.
“Following the Dillon Rule, our ordinance is inclusive and that means that if it’s included, you can do it. If it’s not included, you cannot,” Frydl said. “The only things that are allowed are the uses that are listed.”
Bowman also requested the county staff to consider drafting an ordinance that requires the registering of all short-term lodging in Greene County.
“My purpose here is not to necessarily raise money but I think the fee should be sufficient to cover the county’s cost of recording, documenting and maintaining the information,” Bowman said. “That would give us the capability, if we find there is someone running an Airbnb any place in the county that is not properly registered, we can take action.”
Before the public hearing, the supervisors unanimously denied an SUP to a Greene Mountain Lake homeowner who had come before the supervisors in August and deferred the decision until September.