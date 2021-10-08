Short-term lodging banned from R-1

Eleven property owners in R-1 neighborhoods spoke during the Sept. 28 ordinance change public hearing—all in favor of removing short-term rentals for R-1 zoning from the county’s ordinances. In the meeting packet there were four additional homeowners who sent emails for the removal and one who was against it. Since 2018, four short-term lodgings have been approved by the board, one in Deer Lakes and three in Greene Mountain Lake. Two others were denied by the supervisors after learning they were already operating illegally while going through the SUP process.

Dale Shoop Jr., a resident of Greene Mountain Lakes, told the board he used to operate short-term rentals in other areas, but has since divested himself of those properties after seeing what happened in his own neighborhood.

“I never cared about my neighbors because it was about me and not them. It was my right to operate my property the way I wanted. No one could tell me otherwise,” he said. “I understand everyone has the right to do what they want with their property but the fact that I was experiencing what I was possibly doing to other neighborhoods, it started to affect me. I knew if I wanted to make a change, it needed to start with me.”

Daisy Shoop asked the supervisors who homeowners should call at night if there is a problem with an Airbnb in their neighborhood.