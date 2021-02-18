Shifflett will plead not guilty in killing

The 17-year-old charged in the death of a 21-year-old woman appeared in Greene County Circuit Court Tuesday morning.
Brandon Wade Shifflett of Stanardsville pleaded not guilty to one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony in the Dec. 1 killing of Sara Hammond.
Shifflett is being charged as an adult.
A two-day jury trial has been set for Oct. 25-26. He was remanded back to custody to be held at Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center in Charlottesville.
The call for emergency medical service was dispatched at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 1 to a home in the 7000 block of Celt Road in Stanardsville.
This was Greene’s second homicide in two years. Brian Keith Dudley was killed off Dundee Road on July 10, 2019.