Shifflett will plead not guilty in killing
The 17-year-old charged in the death of a 21-year-old woman appeared in Greene County Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

Brandon Wade Shifflett of Stanardsville pleaded not guilty to one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony in the Dec. 1 killing of Sara Hammond.

Shifflett is being charged as an adult.

A two-day jury trial has been set for Oct. 25-26. He was remanded back to custody to be held at Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center in Charlottesville.

The call for emergency medical service was dispatched at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 1 to a home in the 7000 block of Celt Road in Stanardsville.

This was Greene’s second homicide in two years. Brian Keith Dudley was killed off Dundee Road on July 10, 2019.

