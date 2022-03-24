Sheriff's office seeks sexual assault suspect

Local law enforcement is searching for a suspect in a possible sexual assault of a minor child.

According to a press release Thursday afternoon from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies in Orange and Greene County are looking for Eddie Monroe Crawford, age 41 who is wanted for rape, forcible sodomy and a number of other sexually violent crimes. Crawford is described as 6’ 2” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. His last known address was in the 28000 block of Bellewood Acres Lane in the Rhoadesville area of Orange County. He has also lived in the Bacon Hollow Road area of Greene County.

On March 23, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding a possible sexual assault of a minor child that occurred in Orange County. A joint investigation was conducted, between Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Sheriff’s Office, which determined crimes occurred in both jurisdictions.

Additional charges are expected in Orange County and Greene County.

Crawford is known to carry a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous, the press release said. It cautioned against approaching the suspect, and instead encouraged anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1234.