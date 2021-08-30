Sheriff's office picks up wanted individual

The Greene County Street Crimes Unit arrested last Thursday a man wanted on outstanding capiases from the Greene County Circuit Court, according to press release from the sheriff's office.

Robert Zachary Davis, 34, of Stanardsville, was under investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office Street Crime Unit for alleged illegal distribution of narcotics in Greene County, the release stated. Officers saw Davis driving and the Street Crime Unit made a traffic stop with assistance from the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force. Davis was arrested in Greene County.

Davis has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I or II narcotics and driving while license revoked, the release stated.

Additional charges are possible once pending laboratory results return from the Virginia of Forensic Science.

"The Greene County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies that comprise the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force and the Virginia State Police for all the hard work in a successful apprehension of Mr. Davis," the release stated.

Davis is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail. He was scheduled for a first appearance in circuit court for Tuesday morning on the four capiases. He was scheduled for first appearance for the new charges for Wednesday morning in the Greene County General District Court.