Sheriff's Office, JADE leads to seize of illegal narcotics

On November 14, 2022, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE), in conjunction with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Investigations Unit, executed multiple narcotic related search warrants in Greene County. The search warrants were executed pursuant to an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics involving Ryder Scott Ryder Durrer, a resident of Stanardsville. Pursuant to the executed search warrants the following items were seized:

Approximately 35 lbs. of Marijuana

15 ounces of Cocaine

$750 in US currency

As a result of the operation Ryland Scott Ryder-Durrer (DOB 2/13/1996) was arrested for the following charges:

18.2-248 Possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug- 3rd or subsequent offense

18.2-248.1 Possession with intent to distribute marijuana >5 lbs. 3rd or subsequent offense

Ryder-Durrer is currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail. This is an ongoing investigation and further charges are pending. The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE) is comprised of Investigators from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Charlottesville Post of Duty.