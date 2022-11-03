Sheriff tells Board a pay study is needed

At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, a unanimous vote was made to authorize a “Pay and Classification” study for law enforcement in the county.

Smith was joined by four deputies during the meeting who stood behind him as he gave his presentation.

“When we’re requesting this money, these are real people,” Smith said, gesturing to the deputies behind him.

Cost of living adjustments have been made but it has been over a decade since the last pay study was conducted. Smith requested a one percent increase in pay for every year of employment for those employed by the sheriff’s office.

The noted that other departments likely need pay studies as well but he was making an effort on behalf of the sheriff’s department by showing up and speaking at the meeting. He also made a point to show the differences between the sheriff’s office and these other agencies.

“How many other agencies are constitutional officers? How many have to wear Kevlar vests? How many have to carry firearms, or batons, or pepper spray,” asked Smith.

The memorandum (which can be found on the BOS website) noted that this study needs to be done as quickly as possible “in order to have numbers for the upcoming budget process for FY 23-24.”

The memo also noted that “the cost to Greene County (or any locality) of serious pay issues include wasted training costs, high turnover rates, inability to compete with other localities for good employees, long position vacancies, difficulty in recruitment and retention, disruption in the provision of essential services to citizens, and low employee morale.”

This is not the first time Smith has brought these concerns to the Board.

The county Finance Director and Human Resources/Payroll Officer sat down with Smith to talk over these concerns and it was found that the department has major issues with pay equity, compression and market competition for new employees.

Standardsville District Member Abbey Heflin noted that the issue is important enough to hold a special meeting if the study is not completed in time for the Board’s November meeting or could be added to the December meeting.