Second woman arrested in 2019 killing

A Culpeper woman was arrested this week in the 2019 death of Brian Keith Dudley. He is the the second individual to be charged in relation to Dudley's death.
Shemea Inez Penn, 33, has been charged with accessory after the fact: homicide, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office news release. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Culpeper took Penn into custody on Wednesday, May 19. She is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.
Dudley’s body was discovered around 4:30 p.m. on July 10 in a car on Dundee Road in Greene. The car was in park and the engine was idling.
According to court records, Robert Lee Webster, of Orange, was indicted by a Greene County grand jury last August and charged with homicide. He also faces the following charges: two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony; three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle; one count of robbery; and two narcotics charges. Webster’s trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 25, in Greene County Circuit Court. He is represented by Richmond attorney Paul Galanides.