Second half of taxes are due Dec. 7

Greene County residents have until Monday at 5:30 p.m. to pay the second half of their 2020 personal property and real estate taxes without being charged additional penalties. The official due date for second half taxes is Dec. 5, which falls on a Saturday, so it’s moved to the next business day.

The Greene County Treasurer’s Office at 39 Stanard St. in Stanardsville is closed to walk-in traffic due to the coronavirus, but will have extra hours for phone calls during these last few days.

Residents can call the treasurer’s office to make a payment between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. today, Friday and Monday. Residents can also use the drive-thru drop box in the parking lot outside the office. Payments that are postmarked by Monday, Dec. 7, will avoid penalties and interest. Those can be mailed to the Greene County Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 157, Stanardsville, Va. 22973. When submitting the payment, include the payment stub or account number and a phone number in case there are questions.

Residents may pay online by Visa or MasterCard credit or debit card, but that will incur an additional 2.5% convenience fee.

Residents who pay their taxes after Dec. 7 will be charged a penalty and interest will begin to accrue after that. Late notices are mailed in January to pay late bills and avoid collection actions.