Second half of taxes are due Dec. 7

Greene County residents have until Monday at 5:30 p.m. to pay the second half of their 2020 personal property and real estate taxes without being charged additional penalties. The official due date for second half taxes is Dec. 5, which falls on a Saturday, so it’s moved to the next business day.
The Greene County Treasurer’s Office at 39 Stanard St. in Stanardsville is closed to walk-in traffic due to the coronavirus, but will have extra hours for phone calls during these last few days.
Residents can call the treasurer’s office to make a payment between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. today, Friday and Monday. Residents can also use the drive-thru drop box in the parking lot outside the office. Payments that are postmarked by Monday, Dec. 7, will avoid penalties and interest. Those can be mailed to the Greene County Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 157, Stanardsville, Va. 22973. When submitting the payment, include the payment stub or account number and a phone number in case there are questions.
Residents may pay online by Visa or MasterCard credit or debit card, but that will incur an additional 2.5% convenience fee.
Residents who pay their taxes after Dec. 7 will be charged a penalty and interest will begin to accrue after that. Late notices are mailed in January to pay late bills and avoid collection actions.
Residents with a question or a dispute on their tax bill need to contact the Commissioner of Revenue’s office at (434) 985-1456.
Greene County Director of Finance and Deputy County Administrator Tracy Morris said the county has budgeted $4,460,479 for fiscal year 2021 in personal property tax income and $200,000 in collections for fiscal year 2020 personal property taxes owed. Morris said $16,716,266 is budgeted in real estate tax revenue for fiscal year 2021 and $250,000 for prior year collections.
According to a release from the treasurer’s office, from Jan. 2, 2019, through April 28, 2020, 98.54% of 2019 real estate taxes had been collected. Roughly 96% of personal property taxes were collected for fiscal year 2019.
“Per the county’s audited financial report, which covers July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, we have collected $1,037,892 in delinquent taxes compared to the prior year’s amount of $902,975,” the release stated.
Additionally, all dog licenses are due by Jan. 31 annually. Current rabies certificates signed by a licensed veterinarian must be presented before dog licenses can be issued.
The treasurer’s office has an email reminder service that residents can subscribe to. Reminders are sent two weeks prior to the June 5 and Dec. 5 property tax due dates and the Jan. 31 dog license due date. To subscribe, send an email to taxreminder@gcva.us.
Visit www.greenecountyva.gov/government/local/treasurer for more information or call (434) 985-1456 or (434) 985-5214.
