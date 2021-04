Shenandoah National Park personnel are conducting a search for a missing person. Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey, was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline Drive.

Sauer is 6’3” tall and weighs 187 pounds. He has short, dirty blonde hair, brown eyes, and he wears glasses. He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue pajama bottoms, and white sneakers when he left his home.

Anyone with information about Mr. Sauer’s whereabouts should call (800) 732-0911.