Schools plan for social-emotional supports for students and staff

Parents, students, staff, administrators and school board members—and anyone who has children or grandchildren going to school this year—knows that the 2020-2021 school year is going to look very different than any other. As part of the Greene County Public Schools’ (GCPS) Return to Learn planning, members of the special services staff have designed social-emotional learning supports for teachers and staff, as well as the many students across grade levels and learning models this year.

“In order for our plan to work, it is going to require our people,” said GCPS Assistant School Superintendent Bryan Huber at the Aug. 12 Greene County School Board meeting. “We’re going to have to make sure that all of our staff is ready when our students return. Members of our central office team and our school building leaders have collaborated over the past several weeks to develop concrete plans for how to bring staff back to work, helping them to feel safe and connected to their colleagues and helping them to potentially move past some of their fears.”

Teachers returned to the school buildings last week to begin the formidable task of preparing to teach virtually, in a blended learning environment, or both, and nothing about school looks quite as it did when they left in March. From mask-wearing to signage indicating one-way traffic in hallways, temperature checks in hallways, planning for students to eat lunch in the classrooms and occupancy limits in every shared space, there are a lot of new procedures to learn.