Schools need parents to register their students

Virtual learning will still be an option for all students K-12 this fall, although not in the format utilized in the past year. Virginia Senate Bill 1303, which passed in February, states that all school divisions must offer in-person learning five days per week for all students but may offer virtual learning as an option—provided families have the opportunity to switch back to in-person at any time during the school year.

At the registration deadline, 241 students had indicated a desire to continue virtual education in the fall. However, after reviewing the platform and requirements, only 80 actually filled out the application for Virtual Virginia—which was due by June 4. Due to the small number of applicants across all grade levels, Greene County will not be able to furnish local teachers for each grade to teach virtually this fall.

Detailed, up-to-date information on the “Connect, Engage, Succeed” plan for returning to in-person education in the fall is available on a new website launched this week through greenecountyschools.com. Webinars, which were offered to all parents and staff members in May, are also available (recorded) on that site.

Any parent who has not yet registered their new or returning student for school in the fall should contact the building administrators or visit the county’s home page. Links to registration forms are available in English or Spanish under “Quick Links ” or you can call the central office at (434) 939-9000 to be routed to the correct school building.

