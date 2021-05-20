Schools look back at ’21, set up for ’22

One year ago, Forbes.com predicted this school year could be the “toughest year ever” for schools. With just two weeks to go, Greene County Public Schools have survived—and thrived—amid some of the most challenging obstacles educators, students and parents have faced.
Unlike some other nearby school districts, Greene County has not had to close schools for any period of time due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and in the past month both 5th District Congressman Bob Good and State Superintendent Dr. James Lane visited to learn more about the pandemic mitigation strategies that enabled the county’s success throughout the year.
“Generally, zeros are not good in school,” said Vice Chair Todd Sansom (Monroe). “But zero [COVID-19] outbreaks for the year—which is two or more related cases—qualify as a big fat zero right there. Hats off—wow—just an incredible accomplishment. And our county is doing well, too; the numbers are dropping dramatically in our county, so let’s continue to move towards normalcy and towards five days a week.”
The outstanding educator and support staff of the year finalists from each school were honored at last Wednesday’s monthly school board meeting. Instructional Assistant Erica Sharp and fourth-grade teacher Emily Thompson were selected for Nathanael Greene Primary and Elementary schools (NGPS/ES); fourth-grade instructional assistant Ruthie Scupp and second-grade teacher Debbie Day for Ruckersville Elementary School (RES); Functional Skills instructional assistant Cassandra Baker and Language Arts teacher Pam Collier for William Monroe Middle School (WMMS); and SPED instructional assistant Amanda Mills and English teacher Philip Lamb for William Monroe High School (WMHS).
“These candidates work tirelessly to ensure our students are successful during their time in Greene County schools and beyond,” said school board Chairman Leah Paladino (Midway). “The 2020-21 school year was very unpredictable and everyone’s determination and dedication did not go unnoticed.”
The overall winners for educator and support staff member of the year will be announced in the coming weeks from among these nominees.
This year also marked the last for 11 educators in Greene County: Tamara Boyle, NGPS instructional assistant (27.5 years); Edward Campbell, Transportation, van driver (9.5 years); Wendy Crocker, NGES teacher and division ITRT (29 years); Debra Day, NGPS and RES teacher (42 years); Gail Eppard, Special Services administrative assistant (30 years); Darlene Fistel, NGPS instructional assistant (22 years); Kelly Morris, Transportation, bus driver, secretary and assistant director, NGPS instructional assistant and substitute teacher (24.5 years); Jennifer Murphy, NGPS teacher (23 years); Donna Shifflett, RES teacher (26.25 years); Harold Shifflett, Tech Center teacher (6 years); and Rachel Tressler, RES teacher (7 years).
“Through their many years, some have served in various positions throughout our division, schools and departments,” said GCPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh. “Their titles and responsibilities may be different, but their role is the same—supporting student success in our schools and in our community. … Altogether, this year’s retirees have served 246 years in Greene County Public Schools.”
While wrapping up an exhausting year of ups and downs, administrators are already well under way planning for summer programs and a new fall semester for 2021-22. Funding applications for federally mandated programs were approved by the board and the fiscal 2022 budget was officially adopted by unanimous vote at the May 12 meeting.
“Our budget priorities for FY22 centered on three main things—student supports, learning loss and staff recruitment and retention,” Whitmarsh said. “The Board of Supervisors adopted their budget last night, which included an increase over FY21 of just over $7,400. Our request was for an additional $216,831 over last year’s funding.”
Whitmarsh proposed that the difference in local funding be made up in large part by spending the “hold back” funds, which the division keeps in reserve each year in the hopes of being able to return them to the schools and departments for spending. When added to division insurance savings from the past year, this will enable the schools to follow through with the proposed 4% raises for all staff and salary scale adjustments for custodial and transportation staff, as discussed in previous budget meetings.
The total school board budget for fiscal year 2022, as adopted by the board May 12, is $41,172,980.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Huber presented his monthly Return to Learn update, which this month included details of Virginia Senate Bill 1303, planning for summer school and registration for both virtual and in-person options for the fall 2021 school year.
Summer school programs will begin June 14 and will offer more options than in a traditional year to assist students in catching up and preparing to return to the school building in the fall.
“We have expanded our summer offerings for all students to include a full-day program at the elementary level that includes enrichment camps and an academic focus,” Huber said. “At the middle school, we are utilizing two different programs for students that were not successful this year in making sufficient progress. … At the high school level, we are offering a combination of credit recovery options for students both in-person and virtually as well as required summer school for students who did not make sufficient progress in their core courses this year.”
Transitional programs will also be designed to take place in late July and early August for students who have not been in school in person for more than a full year.
As passed by the state senate Feb. 2, Senate Bill 1303 “requires each local school division to make virtual and in-person learning available to all students by choice of the student’s parent or guardian.” Beginning in August, in-person instruction will be available five days a week to all students across grade levels. Virtual options will also be available, but the format will heavily depend on the number of students per grade level who choose this option.
“A major driving factor in our plans is that students must be allowed to transition from virtual learning to in-person instruction at any point in the year (per SB 1303), which certainly has significant logistical and staff implications for us,” Huber explained. “As a division, we do recognize that virtual learning has been successful for some students. However, the most that we can commit to offering at this time is to provide families the opportunity to enroll their child in Virtual Virginia courses.”
Virtual Virginia is application-based and taught by Virginia-certified teachers, however Huber noted the requirements will be different than the GCPS-led virtual instruction of the past year. Webinars for parents are available now.
“It is absolutely critical that families complete the registration process using this timeline,” Huber said. “We will require an application for students to be virtual … and that application will only become available once registration is completed by the family. Anyone who fails to submit their application to become a virtual student … will be automatically considered an in-person student and not eligible for virtual learning in the coming year.”