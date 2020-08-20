Schools adopt stricter mask policy

The Greene County School Board approved a stricter mask-wearing policy for in-person learners at its Aug. 12 meeting, in alignment with recently released guidance from the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD).

“We are here once again tonight having been on a long road, one that is not anticipated to end soon,” Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh told the board. “It is a windy road, it’s unpaved, it has potholes and it’s definitely not on the map.” She went on to outline the journey from the governor’s closure of schools in March to the vote on the Return to Learn plan in July, the recent modification to the start date and the necessity of adding in a stricter mask-wearing policy.

“All of this has been done by a very small leadership team working around the clock to prepare for a very different and incredibly challenging school year,” Whitmarsh said. “We continue to hear about differences of perspective, disappointment in our plan and the demand for more answers. We changed our entire system on a dime to redesign learning and operations to open two schools—one virtual and one in person; put numerous mitigation strategies in place; planned for several unanticipated board meetings and communicated along the way.”

Since the special board meeting July 29, school administrators have been able to close much of the gap in student registrations that had delayed the start of school by three weeks. With 2,771 total registrations (up 315 since the meeting two weeks prior) and only 127 students still not registered, the plans are coming into focus for student and faculty schedules and the schools should soon be able to begin working out the logistics of transportation.