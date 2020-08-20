Schools adopt stricter mask policy

The Greene County School Board approved a stricter mask-wearing policy for in-person learners at its Aug. 12 meeting, in alignment with recently released guidance from the Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD).
“We are here once again tonight having been on a long road, one that is not anticipated to end soon,” Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh told the board. “It is a windy road, it’s unpaved, it has potholes and it’s definitely not on the map.” She went on to outline the journey from the governor’s closure of schools in March to the vote on the Return to Learn plan in July, the recent modification to the start date and the necessity of adding in a stricter mask-wearing policy.
“All of this has been done by a very small leadership team working around the clock to prepare for a very different and incredibly challenging school year,” Whitmarsh said. “We continue to hear about differences of perspective, disappointment in our plan and the demand for more answers. We changed our entire system on a dime to redesign learning and operations to open two schools—one virtual and one in person; put numerous mitigation strategies in place; planned for several unanticipated board meetings and communicated along the way.”
Since the special board meeting July 29, school administrators have been able to close much of the gap in student registrations that had delayed the start of school by three weeks. With 2,771 total registrations (up 315 since the meeting two weeks prior) and only 127 students still not registered, the plans are coming into focus for student and faculty schedules and the schools should soon be able to begin working out the logistics of transportation.
Greene County is far from the only school district struggling with its decision to resume school in person this fall.
As of Aug. 13, Nelson, Albemarle and Rockingham counties had switched to all-virtual plans for at least the first nine weeks of school while Madison, Orange, Page, Louisa, Fluvanna and Augusta counties were pursuing similar hybrid/blended plans with students in school for part of the week and learning at home on other days. Just as here in Greene, all counties listed offered parents the all-virtual option and many were seeking solutions for students with limited or no internet access in the home, especially in case they need to transition to all-virtual learning at some point in the year.
The main topic of discussion last week was the updated mask-wearing policy, which would require all students to wear masks throughout the day except during designated mask breaks (as directed by a teacher or staff member), lunch or recess.
Dr. Denise Bonds, director of the health district, released the following statement to school superintendents throughout the region Aug. 6: “The latest guidance from the (Virginia) Department of Health and CDC (Center for Disease Control) includes routine wearing of cloth face coverings while indoors and around other individuals. Masks, combined with six-feet social distancing will increase the safety of your students, faculty and staff. I strongly urge your district to make this change and require them at all times.”
Whitmarsh said she also confirmed the findings with several local pediatricians, who approved of the ability of young children to wear masks for extended periods as long as they were provided with positive role models and given time to adjust to the change in routine.
In the most recent round of surveys to staff members, 54.2% said they would feel safer returning to school if a stricter mask-wearing policy were put in place for the students.
Exemptions for those with medical issues or special needs are outlined in the policy and the schools have several options available for alternative face coverings for those students or staff members. Parents concerned about their child’s ability to wear a mask can call the school to talk through all of the available options or to obtain guidance for changing their child’s registration.
“What’s next?” Vice Chair Todd Sansom, Monroe, asked. “What are we going to ask our students to do next? I did have a teacher emailing me who said she wanted all teachers to be in scrubs … I think there’s a lot of parents out there asking, ‘when can I get some consistency?’ If you’re going to make my child wear a mask for 30-some hours a week, I’d like to hear why. I think it’s unfair, and I think (parents) deserve a better explanation on a massive change like this.”
Sansom asked what would happen if the board did not vote to adopt the mask mandate.
“I would strongly recommend that you do (vote to adopt the mandate),” Whitmarsh responded. “And I would probably recommend that we look at a virtual option if we don’t. That is my opinion, based on all of the guidance that I’ve been provided. I feel like if we’re going to open our schools for students and ask our staff to come back, we need to put everything in place that we possibly can … if we know now that it might save one person from getting sick, then we need to do that. None of this is ideal.”
There was one public comment on the mask mandate, from a local parent who did his postdoctorate in infectious diseases at the University of Virginia and taught classes on microbiology since moving here in 2002.
According to Gene Godbold, COVID-19 is the third coronavirus in the past 20 years but the first to have such a high rate of transmission. While the death rate of COVID-19 is much lower than other past coronaviruses (currently about 3.5% mortality), it can transmit very easily, which is why it is so hard to control.
“It only causes disease in about 20% of people that get it, but the 80% that don’t get it can still transmit the thing,” Godbold said. “And it’s transmitted mostly through respiratory droplets, which are the things you spit out of your mouth and drop to the floor about five or six feet away.”
Godbold went on to explain the problem with aerosol transmission, which is that studies have proven this particular virus is especially good at surviving in the air in enclosed, dark and damp places for longer than expected (nearly 16 hours in one study). In fresh air and direct sunlight, the virus breaks down in a matter of minutes; however, in enclosed spaces the best way to prevent transmission is through the use of face masks.
The policy change passed by a 4-1 vote with only Sansom voting against.
“I’d love for it to be a positive thing, explaining to the students the need to maintain the safety of their fellow students and staff, especially for some of our staff or students that have compromised immune systems or health conditions,” said At-Large board member Jason Tooley. “Students will see that point. You can explain the reasons behind it, even though it is a big inconvenience and I’m not a big fan—I’m not a fan of these, everybody knows that.”
Stanardsville board member Jason Collier agreed.
“Personally I’m okay taking my chances … of not being adversely affected by this thing, but I’m not speaking for myself here; I have to take consideration for all parties,” Collier said. “All members of this community are involved in this from teachers and students to parents and grandparents and other family members in the school system. If this will make our staff feel safer coming to work, will make parents feel confident sending their students to school … the majority of parents want their kids in the building and this is not a major change; we’re just adding a little extra safety precaution.”
Board Chair Sharon Mack, Ruckersville, remarked that if things go well at the start of the year, the board would be happy to revisit a relaxing of the mask policy later in the year, if public health data were to support that decision at that time.
“Over the past several weeks, we’ve watched many school systems revert to a virtual start,” Whitmarsh said. “Frankly, an easier solution for us right now would be to go virtual. What we’ve chosen to do to this point is to stay committed to the will of our community and the decision of the board to open our doors to families who wish to send their children to school.”
“I wholeheartedly believe that our plan remains in the best interests of our students, staff and community,” she continued. “The leadership team for Greene County Schools is positive, creative, flexible, and absolutely determined to make this work for as long as we can for our students.”
School starts Sept. 8 and the next board meeting will be on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
