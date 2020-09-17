School opening brings praise despite frustrations

“We hope that once we get three, four, five days into it, that some of the issues that people were facing are not as prevalent,” Huber said. “Maybe it was a technology barrier that we’ve been able to solve with a hotspot or trading out of a device or additional resources that we can get to a parent to help them navigate this new responsibility, so we’re working through that as best as we possibly can.”

The first week back was filled with equal parts joy and nervousness for many at the familiar sight of yellow school buses coming down the street.

“In my neighborhood, seeing Becky Locklear driving the bus and waving when I was out for a walk—she had her mask on, the kids had their masks on, and yet they just looked happy,” Paladino said. “It filled my heart with joy. I’m grateful to people like them and so many others that share that enthusiasm, that love and that come every day with that intention to just give to others.”

School Board Chair Sharon Mack, Ruckersville District, also wished to thank the parents who did a great job preparing kids for mask-wearing and social distancing ahead of the big first day.