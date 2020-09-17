School opening brings praise despite frustrations

After an unprecedented six-month closure of all public school buildings in the county due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) finally opened last Tuesday for a truly unique fall semester.
Students climbed off buses one by one, wearing masks and greeting teachers and administrators with hand-waving or “air” fives rather than hugs. Temperature checks were performed before entering the buildings while students stood on markers spaced six feet apart on the sidewalk. Once inside, directional markers and social distancing and mask signage were found throughout the schools.
Despite all the changes and precautions, students, teachers and administrators could feel the joy of hundreds of smiles, even through the masks.
“I can’t begin to tell you how excited we are to have students back with us,” GCPS Assistant Superintendent Bryan Huber told the school board at its Sept. 9 meeting. “I think it’s brought a lot of joy and a lot of hope to all of our school staff, especially our teachers and our leadership that have worked so incredibly hard over the past several months to get us to this point.”
At-large School Board member Jason Tooley said he was driving through the school grounds to see how things were going the first two days.
“I was running through the campus and you could definitely see the energy with the kids and staff,” he said. “I think things went smoothly; the lines were the biggest thing where people had patience, and it was just all around a great feeling to get our kids back in school where they should be.”
Leah Paladino, Midway District, pointed out that the switch to checking temperatures before entering the buildings has already seen success as two separate people were sent home before entering the schools on day one.
“We’ve had a number of people who have been screened outside the buildings and had to leave, a couple of which were feeling completely fine that day and then the next day didn’t feel well,” she explained. “In both cases, it was actually the flu as opposed to COVID, so flu season is coming, too, but in many ways that can make our buildings even safer, both from COVID and the flu … so I think that was a really, really smart call.”
In homes around the county, parents geared up for virtual learning with kids logging in to their first day with the help of new WiFi hotspots and school-supplied Chromebooks and other electronic devices.
According to updated enrollment numbers presented at the board meeting, 41% of county students began the year in an all-virtual format, the remaining 59% coming in person all week for primary and elementary grades or on the new blended/hybrid model for middle and high school students. The ratio shifted just slightly with fewer primary students virtual (35% in K-2) than the upper grades (43% in middle and high schools).
Since the previous month’s update, administrators were able to close the gap in registration numbers, which were a main factor in the delaying of opening day. Students who were new to each school building had opportunities for open house visits and teachers and staff spent countless hours redesigning and setting up classrooms and other spaces throughout the buildings to prepare for this week.
“Of course, as with any technology, we had periodic outages and some glitches,” Huber said. “But all in all, it was a positive launch for those learning management systems.”
The schools also distributed 100 mobile WiFi hotspots to families in need of connectivity, and plans are already in place to distribute more to meet every request that has been made. In addition, wireless hotspots have now been deployed in several public areas, such as church parking lots, outdoor gazebos and firehouses where students and residents can access remote networks as needed.
During the school closures, GCPS was able to provide nearly 100,000 free meals to families in need of nutritional assistance, and has also been approved to continue distributing free breakfast and lunches to all students, whether blended or virtual, through December. (See page B5 for more details.)
By the end of the first day, Facebook was flooded with comments by frustrated parents who were having trouble getting their children logged in for the first day of virtual education.
“I think internet issues in rural areas need to be addressed,” said Kellie Morris, mother of a ninth-grader who is doing all virtual learning this year. “We didn’t qualify for the WiFi the schools offered and don’t feel like we want to pay the high cost of satellite internet … I’m sure we aren’t the only ones with this issue.”
Morris said her son kept getting disconnected from the learning management systems on the first day and that she felt mounting frustration at all of the technical difficulties.
“I love having my child with me, but he’s got to have an education,” Morris continued. “We went this (all-virtual) route so we’d be in a routine and settled in case schools close again. To avoid the costly satellite intent we’ve ordered a signal booster to try … we are really hoping it works.”
Other parents were quick to offer suggestions as school administrators answered scores of calls for technical support, all while simultaneously running in-person school for the remainder of the students.
“The kids were excited but obviously a little nervous to start virtual learning, but everything went so smoothly,” said Maria Hearn, mother to eighth-grade and tenth-grade boys. “The Canvas site is easy for them to follow and they were able to go straight to all their Zoom classes with no glitches. As a parent I’m so grateful for all the work that was done to give students this option.”
Canvas is the online course management system that houses all instructional materials and activities for virtual or hybrid students and also allows parents to log in to check progress and grades.
Ashleigh Morris, mother to a fifth-grader and an eighth-grader who are also doing virtual school this year, wanted to thank all the teachers and staff for their hard work over the past few weeks.
“I know today was full of virtual learning issues, but that’s to be expected the first few weeks,” she said. “Overall, our first day was a success and I feel nervously optimistic that the rest of the semester will be the same. We are just so appreciative of everything our district has done to keep our kids safe and to provide the best options for so many students.”
Grace Mellott, a virtual ninth-grader at William Monroe High School, said, “The first week has been a lot of introductions so not too challenging, but it has given us a chance to get used to the schedule and to doing classes online.”
Huber acknowledged some of the feedback at Wednesday’s board meeting, but said the staff continues to focus on emotional supports and giving students time to adjust to the “new normal” before diving into heavy academics right away.
“Any time you launch something like this, I’m sure everybody understands there are going to be issues—there are going to be things that don’t work when you’re talking about the mass-scale rollout that we’ve been able to partner with our families to accomplish,” Huber said. “But, we are continually working through those issues to try to get people up and running with what they need.”
The board also acknowledged that as the school year progresses, parents will be given the option to switch their child from virtual to in person or vice versa after the first nine-week academic quarter should they wish. Deadline to change registration for second quarter would be Oct. 21 as any large-scale shift in numbers would necessitate additional planning to make accommodations in time for the Nov. 11 beginning of the second quarter.
“We hope that once we get three, four, five days into it, that some of the issues that people were facing are not as prevalent,” Huber said. “Maybe it was a technology barrier that we’ve been able to solve with a hotspot or trading out of a device or additional resources that we can get to a parent to help them navigate this new responsibility, so we’re working through that as best as we possibly can.”
The first week back was filled with equal parts joy and nervousness for many at the familiar sight of yellow school buses coming down the street.
“In my neighborhood, seeing Becky Locklear driving the bus and waving when I was out for a walk—she had her mask on, the kids had their masks on, and yet they just looked happy,” Paladino said. “It filled my heart with joy. I’m grateful to people like them and so many others that share that enthusiasm, that love and that come every day with that intention to just give to others.”
School Board Chair Sharon Mack, Ruckersville District, also wished to thank the parents who did a great job preparing kids for mask-wearing and social distancing ahead of the big first day.
“They had on their masks and they showed up and seemed to be OK with it, so thank you for getting them ready and going with the flow here,” she said. “It’s a big change but parents were excited to see their kids, taking pictures of the kids going off to school just the same so that first day of school excitement’s still there, and everything will get a little easier every day.”
For more information on the Return to Learn plan, health precautions in place at school buildings, or tech support for virtual or blended learning, visit sites.google.com/greenecountyschools.com/return-to-learn-plan-website.
For more first-day-of-school photos, see our online gallery at www.greene-news.com/news/gallery-back-to-school/collection_ce701db8-f833-11ea-80ef-272c1264f97b.html.
