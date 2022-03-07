School board selects Becky Roach as interim member

When Jason Collier—vice chair and Stanardsville representative on the Greene County school board—resigned from his post following a divisive January board meeting, he took his 16 years of experience with him. According to policy, an interim member must be chosen by the board to fill the vacant seat until such time as a special election can be held to formally fill the vacancy. Such an election will take place this November.

In the meantime, the school board will be joined by Becky Roach—a mother of two GCPS students and 15-year resident of Greene County.

“Of those 15 years, seven of those years have actually been spent in the school building,” Roach said during the public hearing on the interim appointment Feb. 9. “I’ve worked with special education teachers and special education students in the classroom and I’ve worked as the attendance secretary and lastly worked as the guidance secretary.”

Roach previously worked at William Monroe High School in the guidance department (7 years) and drove a bus for 10 years. She and her husband also coach youth sports in the county.

“I obtained my CDL (commercial driver’s license) in 2013 and I’ve been driving a bus for the school—not only for seven years but I’m currently driving a bus now in the mornings to help with the shortage of school bus drivers that we have,” she said. “I do currently have a full-time job, but I do get up at 5:30 in the morning to help with that shortage just because I care about this community and I care about our kids.”

Roach works at PRA Health Services in Charlottesville managing clinical trial studies and previously worked in a dentist’s office. She is also a graduate of Piedmont Virginia Community College.

At a special called meeting of the board Feb. 22, the four sitting members gave a 30-minute interview to each of six candidates in open session. They then adjourned to closed session for an additional 90 minutes to debate the merits of each candidate before coming to a decision, according to board chairman Todd Sansom (Monroe District). The winner was announced during the Feb. 23 meeting after the vote on the budget (see story on A1).

“This is a process that has been going on for several weeks and it occurred to me today that I don’t think I had the chance to say—at least from the podium here—how wonderful it was to have served with Jason Collier, how much he gave to this school division over many years,” Sansom said at the Jan. 23 meeting. “He was passionate; he gave a lot of time; he served on this board for several terms but he also served in what might be the most time-consuming sub-role we have that’s something called PREP Board. He served in that year after year just out of the goodness of his heart—because it was a time-intensive thing to take on and to volunteer to do. So we will miss Jason, we’re thankful for his service and I just wanted to make sure that was said this evening.”

According to Sansom, the board really struggled to narrow down the selection to just one candidate.

“We struggled with it because the talent pool was so deep—because there was so much offered,” he said. “I think the people in the Stanardsville District are going to be well-served over the next few months, and then they will get to decide for themselves—as it should be.”

“I was just blown away by each and every candidate and everybody was a joy to listen too—fascinating, really,” said Sharon Mack (Ruckersville District). “It’s a shame that we can only pick just one; it was just such a hard decision.”

Jason Tooley (At-Large) went one step further in inviting the other candidates to run again in November, and Brooks Taylor (Midway District) encouraged those who were not selected to find other ways to get involved in the schools, noting that there are still unfilled vacancies for teaching and support staff roles as well.

After the announcement, Roach gave a few words to Record staff on the appointment.

“I am shocked, but I am ready to take on this role and super excited to maybe bring some changes,” she said. “I’ve been interested in this position for a while now; we do have two boys in the school system and we’re very active in sports, so … when this opportunity became available, I felt like it was the right time.”

As a reminder, the interim appointment lasts until the special election in November, though the appointee is of course welcome to run for that election as well; Roach says she intends to do so.

