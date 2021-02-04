School board drafts fiscal year 2022 budget

The Greene County School Board met at William Monroe High School on Wednesday, Jan. 27, to kick off the fiscal year 2022 budget process. The proposed schools’ budget is $41,071,680, which is a 1.22% increase over last year.
“Of course, a huge factor is COVID impact—the increased need for student supports, learning loss … you’re going to hear a lot more about this,” said schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh. “We really are planning for the unknown, because we don’t exactly know what it’s going to be like (when the students return to full-time in-person learning).”
In terms of enrollment, the board is estimating 2,875 based on current enrollment (less regional program students) and an expected rise in kindergarten registrations following many families’ decisions to hold their children back a year due to the pandemic.
Federal revenues are anticipated to remain flat from fiscal year 2021 at $2,080,000, although the actual federal revenues received in 2020 were $1,991,900. The fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30.
State revenues are based on enrollment and are estimated at $20,427,176. This is a nearly 2% increase from fiscal year 2021, which saw $20,036,386 in state funding for an enrollment of 2,849. The original 2021 budget was based on an estimated enrollment of 2,922 in December 2019 and was later adjusted due to the pandemic.
The amount of funding from the county is expected to remain flat at $17,465,112. Other funds, which saw a loss last year due to changes in regional special education funding, remain to be seen based on the governor’s budget, which is in the General Assembly and should be known in February.
While retirement plan rates are in the second year of a biennium and will remain flat for fiscal 2022, health insurance is expected to rise by 8-10% for a total impact of $280,000 to $350,000.
More than $850,000 in new requests were submitted for consideration by schools and departments and covered a broad spectrum of areas from personnel to learning supports, software and materials.
In regards to salary adjustments, Whitmarsh said it’s going to be more crucial than ever to ensure an attractive benefits package for potential employees.
“We’ve been in a critical shortage with regards to teachers, and it’s only going to be exacerbated by the conditions brought on by the pandemic,” she said. “People are leaving education altogether … people are not going in to education like they once were, and I fear … that it’s going to be very difficult to fill our positions.”
The board discussed options for salary raises, which will be decided in the next month. They also discussed potential alterations to the health insurance policies, which are very expensive for those employees with spouses and children on their school system-sponsored health plans. Additional salary adjustments for transportation and custodial staff were planned to be added to the budget proposal as well, due to the increased difficulty of the jobs and of finding candidates during the COVID-19 pandemic’s changes to the field.
“When we left school on March 13, school looked one way—we’re not planning to put it back together the same way that it was when we left,” Whitmarsh said. “We are forever changed in education, and as a school system. I think we’re going to be better for it on the other end, but part of this is really critically looking at everything that we’re doing, what we’ve been able to accomplish this year—we’ve grown, in so many ways, and it’ll look different next year.”
In terms of student supports, the two main areas of focus will be social-emotional and mental health supports and learning loss, according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Huber.
“We are putting some things back in place that we held back when the pandemic hit,” Huber said. “To protect the school division financially, because we were unsure at that time what the impact was going to be … what budgets were going to look like and what the needs were going to be.”
An assistant principal at the middle school, additional school counselors at William Monroe High School and Nathanael Greene Elementary School and a board-certified behavior analyst are among unfilled positions that were in last year’s budget. Additionally, three new school psychologist positions (one unfilled position and two new positions to be covered by CARES Act funds) and two new kindergarten teachers will help address the needs of students coming back into the building next year, according to Huber.
“Board-certified behavior analysts—those are our behavior specialists that you’ve heard us talk about working directly with teachers and students in regards to what we know are going to be increased negative student behaviors that we’ll need to address, especially since students have not been in school—some of them for what could be a year and a half—when they return,” Huber explained. “School psychologists, that’s really the mental-health aspect when we talk about student supports … which serve a very different role than a school counselor … We know there’s going to be this gigantic surge in that area that we can’t handle with the current school psychologists staff that we have.”
On the topic of learning loss, Huber’s presentation estimates that learning gaps created by the current environment will take three to five years to close.
“We’re currently trying to collect data and gather a clear picture on what those gaps actually are and the magnitude of them, but we do anticipate that to be a significant multi-year issue that we need to address,” he said.
In this area, the budget proposal includes the addition of five Student Success Coaches, which would maintain a caseload of students needing additional coaching and mentoring outside of the traditional classroom. This could take the guise of small group sessions with students, individual practice developing executive function and study skills, or working with families to implement personalized learning plans and supports above and beyond what could be expected of a traditional classroom teacher with a full class of students needing varying levels of assistance.
An online learning coordinator position has also remained unfilled, during a pandemic when 40% of the student body is learning virtually.
In a learning environment when it is estimated that 50% or more of the student body could be in need of additional supports and interventions beyond the traditional classroom setting, specialists such as reading support personnel, school psychologists, student success coaches and elementary intervention specialists will help round out support for students coming back into the building after a year or more of untraditional learning and life situations.
The board will review a revised budget proposal at its monthly meeting Feb. 10, at which time there will also be a public hearing on the budget. The school board will then adopt the budget on Feb. 24 and it will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on March 2.