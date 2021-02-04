School board drafts fiscal year 2022 budget

The amount of funding from the county is expected to remain flat at $17,465,112. Other funds, which saw a loss last year due to changes in regional special education funding, remain to be seen based on the governor’s budget, which is in the General Assembly and should be known in February.

While retirement plan rates are in the second year of a biennium and will remain flat for fiscal 2022, health insurance is expected to rise by 8-10% for a total impact of $280,000 to $350,000.

More than $850,000 in new requests were submitted for consideration by schools and departments and covered a broad spectrum of areas from personnel to learning supports, software and materials.

In regards to salary adjustments, Whitmarsh said it’s going to be more crucial than ever to ensure an attractive benefits package for potential employees.

“We’ve been in a critical shortage with regards to teachers, and it’s only going to be exacerbated by the conditions brought on by the pandemic,” she said. “People are leaving education altogether … people are not going in to education like they once were, and I fear … that it’s going to be very difficult to fill our positions.”