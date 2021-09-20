School board continues business despite interruptions

Student-athletes who were selected to all-district or all-region and all-state teams for the modified fall, winter and spring seasons were also honored during the meeting and were recognized in the Record throughout the summer for each sport.

Jesse Lamm and Mara Zornes gave a presentation on the Orton-Gillingham training they participated in during the summer. Orton-Gillingham is a multi-sensory reading methodology developed in the 1930s by a teacher and doctor to aid students with dyslexia who struggle with reading; it overcomes obstacles by explicitly making connections between letters and sounds, and can be applied to all students who need help with reading.

“This training was specifically exciting for me as a high school educator because reading instruction isn’t necessarily a part of what we do every day,” said Lamm, who is an instructional coach at WMHS. “It provides the resources so that the educators know how to fill the gaps a lot more effectively on the secondary level.”

“One of the takeaways from this training this summer was how excited and rejuvenated our educators felt afterwards,” said Zornes, instructional coach at Nathanael Greene primary and elementary schools. “It’s great to get together and talk about how this is going to look in our classrooms and how we can immediately implement it.”