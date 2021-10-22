School Board changes the current calendar

All surveyed parents and teachers felt that the two-week winter break, beginning school in mid-August and ending school before Memorial Day were important factors; and all those surveyed preferred the option with fewer professional days and more asynchronous days—particularly the teachers. To view the proposed calendars, visit the website www.greenecountyschools.com and under the “District” tab, select school board and packet. They will be voted on at the next meeting on Nov. 10.

GCPS Director of Financial and Human Resources Kristie Spencer also presented a proposal to raise the wages for substitute teachers in the county. Under the proposal, educational support staff rates would change from $66 to $76.25 per day; teachers would go from $72 to $100 per day and long-term subs from $96 to $125 per day; certified teachers would switch from $90 to $120 or $120 to $150 for long-term; administrators would go from $180 to $200 per day; custodians from $76 to $88; office support from $76 to $88; and nurses from $75 to $88 per day. Rates were also included for transportation staff and additional details can be found on the GCPS website.

“During a normal school year, it’s difficult to keep staffing for substitutes,” Spencer said. “But we are in a not-normal year from the standpoint of the labor market—everywhere you go, there’s hiring signs and everyone is having trouble filling vacancies.”

As teacher salaries have been adjusted annually, the substitute pay scale has not been changed recently. In addition, with the upcoming raise in the state’s minimum wage, Spencer noted that all substitutes should be earning at least the new minimum hourly wage for their service. The motion passed unanimously.

