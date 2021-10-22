School Board changes the current calendar

Choices about the current 2021-22 school year calendar and the calendars for the next two school years were a highlight of the Greene County School Board’s October meeting last week. Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh first proposed adding three professional asynchronous learning days in the remainder of the current school year in order to give teachers additional time to plan for learning loss remediation. As passed by the board, the new dates include Nov. 22-23, 2021, and April 25, 2022.
“These dates include additional time for teachers at regularly scheduled intervals throughout the year,” Whitmarsh said. “Based on feedback, we are also working to simplify asynchronous learning days for parents and students and guidance will be released prior to that time.”
In addition to modifying the current school year calendar, options were presented for the next two school years. For each, there was an option that included some of these asynchronous days—where students would complete learning tasks remotely while teachers would gain some additional planning time. The main difference from the old teacher work days is that these days still count as school days and would not require extension of the year for students to reach their 180-day state education requirement.
“I would think it’d be a little bit more of a burden for parents of younger children to have asynchronous days because of course, if you have older kids, you can leave them at home to do their work,” said School Board Chairman Leah Paladino, Midway District.
All surveyed parents and teachers felt that the two-week winter break, beginning school in mid-August and ending school before Memorial Day were important factors; and all those surveyed preferred the option with fewer professional days and more asynchronous days—particularly the teachers. To view the proposed calendars, visit the website www.greenecountyschools.com and under the “District” tab, select school board and packet. They will be voted on at the next meeting on Nov. 10.
GCPS Director of Financial and Human Resources Kristie Spencer also presented a proposal to raise the wages for substitute teachers in the county. Under the proposal, educational support staff rates would change from $66 to $76.25 per day; teachers would go from $72 to $100 per day and long-term subs from $96 to $125 per day; certified teachers would switch from $90 to $120 or $120 to $150 for long-term; administrators would go from $180 to $200 per day; custodians from $76 to $88; office support from $76 to $88; and nurses from $75 to $88 per day. Rates were also included for transportation staff and additional details can be found on the GCPS website.
“During a normal school year, it’s difficult to keep staffing for substitutes,” Spencer said. “But we are in a not-normal year from the standpoint of the labor market—everywhere you go, there’s hiring signs and everyone is having trouble filling vacancies.”
As teacher salaries have been adjusted annually, the substitute pay scale has not been changed recently. In addition, with the upcoming raise in the state’s minimum wage, Spencer noted that all substitutes should be earning at least the new minimum hourly wage for their service. The motion passed unanimously.