School Board calls 2nd special meeting

With the room rapidly erupting into chaos, Paladino asked if there was another motion to be made. Tooley reiterated his earlier support of Sansom’s motion to add public comment, but the audience drowned out any attempt to second the motion and it died on the floor. Paladino stood up, announced that the meeting was adjourned with a bang of the gavel, and gathered her belongings to leave the room.

After several more minutes of chaos, Sansom, as Vice-Chair, attempted once more to bring order to the room by taking control of the meeting in the chair’s absence. He reintroduced the motion for public comment and 11 members of the public spoke on the topic of masks; five of these speakers were the same who spoke at the meeting the week before. After much more debate, Tooley made a motion to reaffirm the previous week’s vote making mask-wearing optional, and the board voted 2-1 (Mack voting against and Collier abstaining on the grounds that he was unsure of the legality of the process).

Virginia code 2.2-3707 covers the requirements of public bodies when it comes to holding meetings. According to state law, it is possible that the part of the Aug. 9 meeting that took place after the chair’s departure was not a legal meeting, which calls into question the validity of any action taken during that time—including the vote.