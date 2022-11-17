School Board and Board of Supervisors briefs

School Board approves

employee bonusGreene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh presented to the School Board Nov. 9 about a proposed employee bonus related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In our state budget … passed by the General Assembly, they included a $1,000 bonus payment for each SoQ-funded instructional and support position,” Whitmarsh said. “As you know, going through the budget process, that doesn’t cover all of our employees.”

The Standards of Quality positions are the minimum number of staff required by the state to run the school system. When bonuses or pay adjustments are passed in state budgets, they often only cover these “SoQ” positions, while additional funding is needed from the local budget to match that bonus for the entirety of school staff in the county.

GCPS will be receiving $301,700 to cover the proposed bonus for 280 SoQ-funded positions. As the schools employ 459 people (including school nutrition staff), the funding required to match that bonus for all employees is $216,097.

Whitmarsh pointed out that if only the state-provided funds were used, each employee would receive $610. However, she proposed that local COVID-19 funding from the CRRSA-ESSER II fund be used to meet the funding match to give the full bonus to all staff members.

The board voted unanimously to follow Whitmarsh’s recommendation to provide this one-time bonus, which will be paid to all full-time employees in December (with prorated amounts given to new hires and part-time employees).

BOS hear details of Capital Improvement Plans for 2023GCPS Finance Director Kristie Spencer presented to the school board Nov. 9 about Capital Improvement Plans for 2023. A main discussion point was the impact of inflation and building material shortages on projected costs for upcoming projects. These projects include: maintenance for roofing on Nathanael Greene Primary School, Ruckersville Elementary School, William Monroe High School and the Tech Center; Upgrades to lockers at the middle and high schools; window replacements at the tech center; replacing rooftop HVAC units at RES; proposed new elementary school and alternative education facilities; and athletic field facility upgrades.

“The tech center roof increased from $62,500 to $70,000 in FY23 and 24,” Spencer said. “The RES roof … the price changed from $120K to $150K.”

“The RES metal roof and gutters, is that a want or does it actually need to be done this year?” asked Jason Tooley.

“It’s time–that’s the original roof from 1998,” Spencer responded. “So it’s starting to wear in spots and it’s not just a standard paint application that they have to do.”

“Is the roof leaking?” Tooley countered.

Director of Administrative Services Dr. Kyle Pursel chimed in at this point that the roof in question does have rust spots and as it hasn’t been treated in 24 years, preventative maintenance is required.

“It’s not a fun purchase necessarily,” Whitmarsh said. “It is a specialized roof and that’s something we’ve been looking at for several years.”

At the Board of Supervisors meeting the following evening, Planning Director Jim Frydl presented the county Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for consideration prior to the start of the annual budget season.

“The Capital Improvement Plan is … a tool for the long-term things that are needed for the community in order to provide the services and have the facilities to provide the services that the citizens want,” Frydl explained.

The CIP has a four- to six-year horizon for expenditures and is updated annually to reflect shifts in priorities or resources. The current plan was recommended for approval in a 4-0 vote by the County Planning Commission at its meeting Oct. 19. The full breakdown is available on the BOS website, but the total expected for 2024 is $5 million and includes $700,000 for the new Greene County Water and Sewer Authority, $1.6 million for Greene County Schools, $610,000 for Parks and Recreation and $533,000 for facilities maintenance.

“Because of the really fast growth that we had in a short period of time, most of our capital improvement decisions have been reactions that haven’t been planned for,” Frydl said. “The goal is to start the budget season with this so that we can start planning for the future and hopefully slowly – year after year – get ahead of the curve.”

School Board hears updates to sexually explicit materials policyThe school board’s policy for instructional materials has been updated following new state legislation on materials that include sexually explicit content. Specifically, the new policy states that parents will be notified of any material as such being used in their child’s classes and will provide alternative materials if requested by the parent.

“This process is not necessarily a new requirement for school staff, as we have annually provided notification to parents particularly with the use of certain novels or other materials in the classroom prior to them being used and we’ve given alternatives in most cases,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Huber. “However, it does introduce several other requirements to include a 30-day notice prior to using materials, a process for alternative materials … and providing a publicly available list of materials that may meet this definition.”

School Board Chairman Todd Sansom asked for clarification on what was “instructional” versus “supplemental” material, to which Huber responded that instructional materials are those assigned or used in classroom work or projects, while supplemental materials would be those available in the school library. There are specific guidelines for each category.

Sharon Mack asked if there is a process in place to notify parents when a student checks out a book from the library that falls within this category, to which Huber responded that it is not currently set up that way but that the possibility has been in discussions on the subject.

Mother of three GCPS students Jennifer Miller spoke during public comment on the matter.

“Last year, one of my sons was recommended a book by the librarian at the high school,” Miller said. “I don’t think there was any nefarious intent or anything like that, but I just happened to pick up the book and look through it and found it was very inappropriate for my family. There were two or three pages of very explicit sexual material that I know my son had not read anything like that before.”

Miller suggested that the board consider parent input when deciding how this policy should be modified moving forward.

BOS hears update on rebate of personal property taxesAs previously discussed with the Board of Supervisors, overpayments for personal property taxes based on the unusually high assessments in 2022 are expected to be refunded to citizens in the coming months. County Treasurer Stephanie Deal presented an update to the board at its Nov. 10 meeting.

“Since we last met, I’ve been working on this project – spending a lot of personal time working on this project, because I feel it’s important – but at this point, I just don’t feel like we’re ready,” Deal said. “I want to make sure what we do is thorough.”

With the second half of personal property taxes due Dec. 5, Deal does not feel the rebates will be fairly calculated in time to adjust amounts due for all those impacted by the overpayments. Therefore, she asked for time to get the calculations done by mid-December so that the BOS could authorize a January public hearing on the matter, with implementation in January or February.

“I appreciate the fact that you take the time to go through it and make sure you get it right,” said Board Vice Chair Dale Herring. “I think if we rushed through this and did it incorrectly, it would create bigger problems for the citizens of the county going forward. I know people are very anxious, but I’m sure that they would prefer to get it right.”

“I just want the citizens to know I’m committed to getting this done and it’s not something that we’re pushing down the road,” Deal said. “We had some assumptions in the beginning when we did the first presentation, but some of those have not come through the way we anticipated when I actually got into the numbers, so it’s just required more effort on my part. I’m dedicated to making it right so that we can help those that were negatively impacted the most.”

“The citizens may be a little disappointed right now, but in the long run I hope they realize that the dedication and time was taken to do it right,” said Chairman Marie Durrer.

Deal reminded everyone that taxes still must be paid by Dec. 5.

School Board hears plans for middle school athleticsKatie Brunelle, principal of William Monroe High School and former athletic director for the county, presented a new plan for middle school athletics in the county. Currently, the middle school offers cross-country and track & field, volleyball, basketball, cheerleading and wrestling. In addition, eighth-graders can try out for Junior Varsity (JV) sports at the high school. The new proposal would add middle school football, baseball, softball and theatre to the available extracurricular activities in the county.

The presentation included comparisons of what nearby counties are offering (including which schools would be available to compete against William Monroe’s middle school teams), what kind of financial commitment would be required to add these programs including coaching staff, equipment, insurance and transportation, and how many students stand to be impacted by the new opportunities.

“For me, this is a no-brainer,” Brunelle said. “The more activities that we can provide to our middle school students, the better off they are. Whether that’s athletics, clubs, fine arts … I think the more that we can provide them the opportunity to participate in, the better off our students are, our families are, our community is; and I get to reap the benefits of them coming to the high school already with a foundation for both athletics and activities.”

Brunelle added that she felt it was important only to add programs that were not already offered in robust community programs, as she was by no means trying to oust any programs from the Parks and Recreation department but merely to provide activities that were either not offered or not financially feasible for a large number of families at that age level.

“This is a great opportunity for our younger kids to have that chance to play, because not all kids in this community are able to afford to play rec-league football and softball/baseball or travel ball, said Sharon Mack. “A lot of kids might want to try and they might not like it but they might love it, and this gives them the opportunity to try these sports out. And if anything, it helps our high school programs as well, so I think it’d be interesting to get groups like Dragon football club and Boosters … in the conversations as well.”

Coach Mike Sizemore and parent Jennifer Martin both spoke during public comment in support of the new middle school athletic program offerings.

— Kathleen Shoshana Borrelli