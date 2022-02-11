Scholastic Bowl team wins district championship

Dragons place 3rd overall in Regional playoffs

William Monroe High School’s Scholastic Bowl team brought home the district championship trophy Jan. 24, ending the regular season with a 9-1 win-loss record. The Dragons’ only loss of the season was Jan. 24, when they played an intense double-header against Meridian High School. Meridian, which also ended its season 9-1, lost to the Dragons in the first game, 230-185. In the second match, the Dragons fell behind by just 5 points, ending at 205-210.

The regional playoffs took place at Maggie Walker High School on Friday, Jan. 28. With an abbreviated schedule due to the rapidly worsening snowstorm, the Dragons were seeded first and played five matches.

In the first match, the first seed Dragons beat eighth seed Caroline, 295-55. The second matchup was first and second seed William Monroe and Meridian; the Dragons fell against Meridian 270-160. In the third match, the Dragons beat Culpeper (third seed) 270-100. The fourth matchup was against Maggie Walker, fourth seed and one of the highest-ranked high schools in the country, according to Dragons coach Desiree Floyd. The Dragons triumphed, 245-150. They triumphed once more against fifth seed James Monroe, 280-90.

The last three scheduled matches were canceled due to inclement weather, but Meridian beat Maggie Walker to become regional champions and advance to the state competition later this month. This put Maggie Walker in second and William Monroe in third—officially tied with James Monroe, though with a higher cumulative score.

“We were really happy to play against Meridian,” Floyd said. “Meridian’s coach, Joe Pepper, is a really nice guy and a great coach. We felt our teams were evenly matched and it was fun to play them. … The whole school is proud of them, and I am especially proud.”

