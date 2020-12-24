Santa healthy for flight

Earlier this week, Dr. Mary Preston at the Greene Care Clinic welcomed Santa Claus for his annual check-up and pre-flight physical. The examination was conducted remotely, given concerns about travel and COVID-19. Owing to his position on the Council of Legendary Figures, and the significant public interest in his well-being, Santa authorized release of a summary of the visit.

Thankfully Mr. Claus passed his pre-flight physical and is ready to take off on Christmas Eve to deliver presents throughout the world. To watch the telemed appointment, visit https://youtu.be/XmWfRFpqLL4.

"I, Dr. Mary Preston, on behalf the Greene Care Clinic in Stanardsville, Virginia, do hereby re-certify Santa Claus as being physically fit for reindeer-based flight operations, apparation & domicile entry procedures, and Christmas magic application for the year 2020," the report reads.

In addition to assisting legendary figures, the Greene Care Clinic takes care of people locally. The clinic offers services for residents of Greene County between the ages of 19 and 64 who do not have health insurance and who have an annual family income of less than 300% of the federal poverty line. Call the clinic at (434) 985-7000 for information about eligibility.

The Greene Care Clinic is at 39 Stanard St. in Stanardsville. Visit the clinic’s website at www.greenecareclinic.org for more information.