Ruckersville welcomes new coffee shop, Bittersweet Java

Ruckersville recently welcomed a new, locally owned coffee shop to the area, Bittersweet Java, which is located behind Wendy’s.

They describe themselves on Facebook as “[a] family oriented shop preparing the best cappuccinos, lattes, mochas and all of your coffee needs.”

Upon entering the shop, you are likely to be greeted by one of the owner’s children on your way to the counter to order, showing that the entire family is involved in this new business venture.

The chalkboard menu fills up the entire back of the counter with a house and rotating weekly special blends, as well as specialty drinks.

Currently decorated for the holidays, you can find owner Kevin Sours’ personal nutcracker collection lining the shop as well as a Christmas tree and large ornaments hanging from the bar.

Sours’ wife was previously a barista at a coffee shop that has since shut down and was able to bring her expertise to the new family business. A project five years in the making, the family is happy to now be open and serving coffee and treats to the community.

“It’s been going great,” said Sours of how business has been going since the grand opening a few weeks ago. “We’ve had a lot of help from the community on getting the word out.”

The space includes plenty of seating so patrons can sit down to enjoy their drinks inside and away from the cold. There are also plenty of books, games and a television to help keep the little ones amused.

While they were originally looking for a smaller space, having a larger storefront has allowed Bittersweet Java not only to serve coffee to the community, but to host parties as well by dividing off the space. Private parties can be booked while the shop is able to stay open for business. Parties can be booked by calling or sending a Facebook message.

The shop also hosted a Christmas concert over the weekend and Santa has been spotted twirling a sign for the shop on the side of Route 29. Current holiday coffee offerings include gingerbread, peppermint bark, apple pie, chocolate coconut and “Frosty’s favorite.”

The shop has only been open since the beginning of the month but has already hosted parties, had many guests, including some from out of state, and received nothing but great reviews online.

Bittersweet Java is located at 8782 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville, behind Wendy’s, and is open daily. Their current hours are as follows- Monday: 5:30a.m.-5p.m., Tuesday-Friday: 5:30a.m.-7p.m., Saturday: 10a.m.-7p.m., Sunday: 6a.m.-2p.m. For more information, go to facebook.com/BitterSweetJava or call the store at 434-981-5403.