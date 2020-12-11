 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruckersville man charged with drug offense
0 comments

Ruckersville man charged with drug offense

  • 0

A Ruckersville man was arrested Thursday, Dec. 12 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two felonies.

Sylvester Anthony Wells, 39, was charged with one count possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug and one count of felon in possession of ammunition.

A narcotics search warrant was executed by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, along with Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE), netting more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine, worth approximately $100,000 on the street, according to the sheriff’s office. Additionally approximately $11,000 was seized, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wells is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

New charges in Vega case

A Barboursville man charged with the alleged rape of a minor in 2019 now faces new charges for possession of child pornography.

News

Evergreen Church Road Fire

No one was injured in a mid-day house fire on Sunday, Nov. 29, on Evergreen Church Road in Stanardsville. Units from Dyke, Ruckersville, Stana…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert