Ruckersville man charged with drug offense

A Ruckersville man was arrested Thursday, Dec. 12 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two felonies.

Sylvester Anthony Wells, 39, was charged with one count possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug and one count of felon in possession of ammunition.

A narcotics search warrant was executed by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, along with Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE), netting more than two pounds of crystal methamphetamine, worth approximately $100,000 on the street, according to the sheriff’s office. Additionally approximately $11,000 was seized, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wells is being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.