Ruckersville man, 31, missing since Aug. 2

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Johnathan “Johnny” Ryan Lamb, last seen by his family Aug. 2. The young man suffers from depression and his family is concerned.

“He’s my entire life,” said Steavon Lamb, his father, on Friday morning. “I raised him from birth by myself. He’s very soft spoken, prettiest blue eyes you’ve ever seen, kindest heart you’ll ever know. He’d give the shirt off his back if somebody asked.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnny may have been seen on Aug. 14 walking down U.S. Route 29 toward Charlottesville, near the Greene County and Albemarle County line. He is described as 5’5” tall and approximately 130 pounds with blue eyes and black shoulder-length hair, slightly balding on top, and a black goatee and beard.

He tends to dress in all black but may be wearing a green and white baseball cap with VIR (Virginia International Raceway) in yellow on the front, and was last seen carrying a dark-colored book bag and two black computer bags.

“He hasn’t had any online activity, which is very unusual for him,” said Steavon Lamb. “He’s practically addicted to the internet, he’s into online gaming. I even got some of the same games so I could know my son.”

It is not unusual for Johnny to walk around the neighborhood looking for a WiFi signal, according to his dad. The family does not have the internet at home, but Johnny would often walk to the Greene County Library or other location to sit outside and log in to the public WiFi from his laptop.