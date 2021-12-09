 Skip to main content
Ruckersville Fugitive apprehended by U.S. Marshals
On Monday, Dec. 6, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Heymir J. Martinez-Vasquez, 35, of Ruckersville. Martinez-Vasquez was wanted on an outstanding capias from Greene County Circuit Court. The capias was issued Nov. 16 after a grand jury issued a direct indictment Oct. 12 for aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 14. The charge is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $100,000.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all the agencies that comprise the task force for their hard work in a successful apprehension of the suspect, who is currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

