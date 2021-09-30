Ruckersville fire requests paid staffing

Ruckersville Volunteer Fire Company (RVFC) Chief David Morris read a letter at the Sept. 21 Emergency Services Board meeting requesting from its membership paid staffing during daytime hours.
Morris noted the company voted unanimously at its monthly meeting Aug. 23 to request daytime staffing from the Greene County Board of Supervisors because of the decrease in volunteers over the past several years and increasing demand on current volunteers. Also, Morris cited the increasing call volume for RVFC.
“With the increase in call volume and decrease in volunteers, we’ve had a hard time getting staffed apparatus out of the station for calls,” Morris said. “After reviewing call data for the past several years, we’ve come to the realization there’s a large need for assistance during daytime hours. On average, we fail to respond to about 45% of our annual calls; the majority of those calls (happen) during the daytime hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
He noted that while RVFC failed to respond to calls, those calls did not go unanswered as two companies are dispatched on most calls within Greene County.
“With the increase in the commercial and residential development, we feel it is in the community’s best interest to have career staffing in the county,” he said.
Ruckersville is requesting paid staff for the hours of
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and to have it ready to go no later than July 1, 2022. The new employees would be employed and insured through Greene County with an agreement for using the volunteer company’s facilities and apparatus.
“If the Board of Supervisors feel this request is not sufficient and would like to employ 24-hour career staffing, we would not be opposed,” Morris said. “RVFC will continue to provide coverage during the day—when possible—and will continue to provide evening and nighttime coverage.”
At-Large Supervisor and Emergency Services Board Chairman Dale Herring said the decreasing volunteer numbers is not just a local thing but instead a national phenomenon.
“I think people don’t realize that they can help volunteer fire departments by doing simple tasks; they don’t have to actually fight fires,” Herring said. “People can mow the grass, maintain the building, take care of the facilities, do the books, schedule shifts, bring dinner or something very minor. It takes the pressure off the volunteer staff.”
“I think the biggest thing I’m excited about once it gets in place is it’s going to relieve a lot of the pressure on the volunteers,” Morris said.
Director of Emergency Services Melissa Meador acknowledged she’s aware it was a tough decision.
“I certainly applaud you and every one of your members that came to this decision,” she said. “I’m sure it wasn’t easy, but you have put the community first and I respect that decision and certainly applaud that decision. I will do my best to see this through.”
The Emergency Services Board members—made up of the three fire departments, the 911 supervisor, the sheriff and rescue personnel and one resident member, in addition to Herring and Meador—discussed possible stop-gap fixes until the issue could be fleshed out more, including mutual aid with Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department in Orange County.
Morris said the only calls the Barboursville department is automatically added to now are structure fires east of the U.S. Route 29 corridor.
“You’re requesting mutual aid from an all-volunteer staff,” Morris noted.
“I see and hear that you’re not opposed to 24/7 coverage but you’re not specifically asking for that right now?” Meador asked.
Morris said RVFC was not asking for that at this time.
Meador said she’d look into how other localities have handled this in the past. Previously, the all-volunteer Greene County Rescue Squad operated in a hybrid fashion for at least a decade before the county needed to offer a full emergency medical services department with paid staff.