Ruckersville fire requests paid staffing

“I certainly applaud you and every one of your members that came to this decision,” she said. “I’m sure it wasn’t easy, but you have put the community first and I respect that decision and certainly applaud that decision. I will do my best to see this through.”

The Emergency Services Board members—made up of the three fire departments, the 911 supervisor, the sheriff and rescue personnel and one resident member, in addition to Herring and Meador—discussed possible stop-gap fixes until the issue could be fleshed out more, including mutual aid with Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department in Orange County.

Morris said the only calls the Barboursville department is automatically added to now are structure fires east of the U.S. Route 29 corridor.

“You’re requesting mutual aid from an all-volunteer staff,” Morris noted.

“I see and hear that you’re not opposed to 24/7 coverage but you’re not specifically asking for that right now?” Meador asked.

Morris said RVFC was not asking for that at this time.