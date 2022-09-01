Ruckersville chicken swap becomes community staple

After seeing posts online and traveling to other swaps in the area, Billie Jo Moon decided to start a monthly barn animal/chicken swap here in Greene County.

“I saw posts online and traveled to other swaps in surrounding counties. I figured we live in a county that is full of farm land and tons of farmers and hobby farmers so why not give it a shot,” said Moon. “I did some research connected with a group (Pet chickens of Virginia) and asked about starting a swap in Ruckersville they gave me some details and ideas, talked to the store manager of Tractor Supply and started advertising.”

The event takes place on the fourth Saturday of every month beginning in March and ending in October. Moon describes the event as “similar to a farmers market with the exception of buying, selling and trading of livestock.”

Aside from the sales of livestock, there are also vendors with baked goods, jewelry, art and more- making this a great event for anyone in the community.

“We have a lot of young farmers and vendors that enjoy coming to each swap to buy sell and trade their products or livestock,” shared Moon.

Those interested in signing up to be a vendor can send a direct message to Moon on Facebook or send an email to billieand3@gmail.com. Livestock brought for buying, selling or trading must be healthy and caged with food and water. No dogs or cats can be brought unless you are a licensed breeder.

The next swap will take place on September 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tractor Supply Co. in Ruckersville. The final swap of the year will take place on October 22, there will then be a break during the winter months and the event will return next year in March.

Moon also added that if the event continues to keep a large vendor turnout, they might consider having two swaps a month.

For more updates on the event, you can join the “PCOV Ruckersville swap” group on Facebook.