RSA sees budget argument, resignation, lawsuit appeal in December

In November, Worrell again sided with Greene in denying a demurrer objecting to wording of the amended lawsuit.

“By my count, RSA is zero for six before the court,” Martin said at the December RSA board of members meeting. “The court has gone so far as to say that RSA is dealing with Greene County ‘in bad faith.’”

Martin went on to describe, with incredulity, that RSA staff never once came before the RSA board to ask for an increase in the legal fees line item, despite spending nearly quadruple the amount budgeted.

“We were all getting the reports each monthly meeting and we all saw it,” he said. “It was almost like watching a car crash—we all saw it but we don’t talk about it.”

The proposed 2022 budget estimates an additional $368,100 in legal fees.

“To our dismay, RSA is billing Greene County $300,000 of this $368,100,” Martin said. “If this amount were to stand, that would be a total of over $800,000 for the two years, once we know the final invoice for December. … The extraordinary legal expense was caused entirely by actions that others on the RSA board took over Greene County’s urgent objections.