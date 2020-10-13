RSA seeks suit dismissal

The second count is alleged breach of fiduciary duty. The county alleged in the lawsuit that Greene paid for a $19,180 billing system to allow the facility fees to be added to the billing, as well as the fact that RSA kept 10% of facility fees collected monthly as part of the original agreement with the county. The county is asking for both the cost of the billing system, as well as the amounts collected from facility fees monthly by RSA and for RSA to produce the customer list to the county.

In the court documents, RSA says the two counts should be dismissed because the facility fee is an “impermissible tax.”

“The Greene County Board of Supervisors’ constant reference to this facility fee as a revenue source makes application of the law clear,” the plea in bar stated. “The facility fee is a revenue source and not for regulatory purposes. It is an impermissible tax and accordingly plaintiff’s count 1 and count 2 should be dismissed.”

Count three is for alleged breach of contract causing the “unjust enrichment” of RSA because the county assumed the debt in the 2005 agreement.