The Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) office in Locust Grove may be a total loss following an early morning fire.

On Friday morning, crews from multiple fire departments responded to a commercial fire in the 3400 block of German Highway in Locust Grove. Upon arrival, crews from the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company 29 found a working fire at the location, also known as one of two RSA offices. A second office is located in Greene County.

According to a release from the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, crews from Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company 21, Orange Volunteer Fire Company 23, County of Orange Fire and EMS, Spotsylvania Stations 5 and 7, the Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department and Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad worked more than three hours to control and prevent the fire from further spreading.

The release said damage to the structure was significant. Authorities asked the public to remain vigilant to the potential for light smoke to still emit from the structure.

“The firefighters and medics on scene did a tremendous job under the circumstances due to the weather and the presence of propane on scene,” fire chief Mike Cianci said. “I would like to express our gratitude to the numerous departments that responded to assist us and to thank the passerby who immediately notified Orange County Emergency Communications. Finally, we appreciate the patience and understanding of residents, businesses, and motorists as we mitigated this situation in the safest manner.”

No fatalities or injuries were reported. Authorities remained on scene to ensure the structure did not reignite. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.