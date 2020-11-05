RSA moves to disqualify GC counsel

The Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Oct. 20 filed a motion to disqualify Greene County’s attorneys in the lawsuit against it in Greene County Circuit Court.
RSA was created as a regional water and wastewater authority on June 17, 1969 by the counties of Greene, Orange and Madison. In the lawsuit filed Sept. 14, Greene County requested reimbursement for alleged contract breaches, violations of fiduciary duty and non-compliance with the stated purpose of the authority.
In the Oct. 20 motion, RSA attorney Terry Lynn seeks disqualification of Tom Lacheney and Kelley Kemp, as well as other attorneys from Deal & Lacheney PC, due to a perceived conflict of interest.
Both Greene and Orange counties are represented by Deal & Lacheney.
“In the case at hand, the firm of Deal & Lacheney PC represent two different clients with competing and different interests in the outcome of this litigation,” the motion states.
After the RSA Board of Members voted 4-2 July 16 to end monthly facility fee billing, Greene County requested the boards of supervisors of Madison and Orange allow Greene to leave RSA. Both boards voted against the request.
“The Rapidan Service Authority board members appointed by the Orange County Board of Supervisors have expressed concern regarding Deal & Lacheney PC’s dual representation,” the motion states. “A firm may not represent two different counties that have adverse interests in a pending lawsuit. The conflict in this case exits even though the Orange County Board of Supervisors is not a party to the lawsuit.”
The Greene County supervisors filed the six-count lawsuit on Sept. 14, requesting more than $25 million for alleged contract breaches, alleged violations of fiduciary duty and alleged non-compliance with its duties to Greene County.
In the demurrer, RSA asks that the suit be dismissed and the county be required to pay for the authority’s expenses.
There are six counts in the lawsuit. The first is alleged breach of contract that stems from the RSA board’s July 16 meeting vote to stop billing for and collecting of the facility fees which were an integral part of the county’s plan to fund the water project and continue to pay the debt on the sewer project.
RSA asked the lawsuit be dismissed in documents filed earlier in October, citing sovereign immunity as well as calling the facility fee “an impermissible tax.”
After coming out of closed session at its regular meeting Oct. 27, the Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to hire Dale Mullen, a partner at McGuireWoods, on a motion from Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman and a second by Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb.
County Administrator Mark Taylor said after the meeting that the discussion about the possibility of seeking outside counsel happened prior to any motion from RSA.
Taylor told the supervisors during a presentation Oct. 27 that litigation against RSA is necessary.
“Greene County has, at the board of supervisors’ direction, filed lawsuits against RSA and we are determined to move forward with this litigation,” Taylor said. “This is for the sake of our existing customers, as well as for the availability of service to future customers and to enable our growth. We must continue to advance our water supply project and we cannot afford for RSA to waste the millions of dollars that we’ve already invested.”
Taylor said that the Orange County Board of Supervisors did not give a reason it voted to not release Greene from the authority, but Madison County said it would not be in their best interest.
“So, they refuse to let us go and at the next RSA board meeting the chairman of the RSA board announced RSA had cut ties with Greene County and they passed a resolution stating that they would no longer allow Greene County representatives to either speak or vote at RSA board meetings,” Taylor said. “The decision did not release us from the RSA partnership; we’re still a member. We have no voice. We have no voice. The community needs to understand … we are bound, we are gagged and we are imprisoned against our will in the Rapidan Service Authority.”
A pre-trial hearing on the motions is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10 at
1:30 p.m.
