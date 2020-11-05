RSA moves to disqualify GC counsel

“Greene County has, at the board of supervisors’ direction, filed lawsuits against RSA and we are determined to move forward with this litigation,” Taylor said. “This is for the sake of our existing customers, as well as for the availability of service to future customers and to enable our growth. We must continue to advance our water supply project and we cannot afford for RSA to waste the millions of dollars that we’ve already invested.”

Taylor said that the Orange County Board of Supervisors did not give a reason it voted to not release Greene from the authority, but Madison County said it would not be in their best interest.

“So, they refuse to let us go and at the next RSA board meeting the chairman of the RSA board announced RSA had cut ties with Greene County and they passed a resolution stating that they would no longer allow Greene County representatives to either speak or vote at RSA board meetings,” Taylor said. “The decision did not release us from the RSA partnership; we’re still a member. We have no voice. We have no voice. The community needs to understand … we are bound, we are gagged and we are imprisoned against our will in the Rapidan Service Authority.”

A pre-trial hearing on the motions is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10 at

1:30 p.m.

