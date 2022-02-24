RSA facility fee back on the bill

Public hearing to be held March 23

In a meeting heavy with thinly-veiled animosity between the board members from Orange and Madison and those from Greene County, the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) last week unanimously approved a request to add a $30 facility fee back to Greene County water customers’ bills. Because the cessation of facility fee billing two years ago was the impetus for the ongoing litigation between Greene County and the water authority, some members seem to be of the impression that Greene County might drop the lawsuit if the fee is added back onto the bills.

“I live in Ruckersville and I’m here to speak in favor of Greene County’s withdrawal from the RSA,” said Mark Heinicke during public comment. “I’m no lawyer—I don’t understand all the ins and outs of this complicated situation—but what I do know is that the boards of supervisors of Greene County, Orange County and Madison County have all agreed to this. And what’s more, Judge Worrell has six times sided against RSA … that’s good enough to persuade me that it’s the right thing to do.”

In response to further public comments from Greene County citizen Dan Goff and Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor, Orange County Representative Jim Crozier said “I’m personally tired of constantly getting things that are not on the agenda.”

Until July 2020, RSA had billed facility fees per an agreement with Greene County that began in 2015. At the July 2020 meeting, the RSA Board of Members voted 4-2 (with Greene representatives voting against) to end the facility fee billing that was used to pay for bonds relating to water and sewer and for the water treatment and impoundment project in Greene County. In September 2020, the Greene County Board of Supervisors (BOS) filed a lawsuit against RSA for breach of contract over the matter.

The withdrawal

In April 2021, boards of supervisors of both Orange and Madison counties gave unanimous consent for Greene to leave RSA; however, the RSA board denied the request. To date, the Hon. Judge Claude Worrell has sided with Greene County on seven separate occasions, including overturning RSA Attorney Terry Lynn’s Plea in Bar calling the fee an “impermissible tax” and another claiming RSA had sovereign immunity. In July 2021 Judge Worrell declared that the RSA facility fee was not illegal.

At the December RSA Board of Members meeting, the question of reinstating the facility fee was raised, to which Greene County member Bill Martin stated that what Greene County really wanted was to stop wasting time and to be allowed to withdraw from RSA.

“I will admit that I’m frustrated by this board continuing to pursue the path that it is on,” Martin said last week. “To a person, up here, we’re tired of the current state of affairs and we all want to move on with the delivery of water and sewer services to our respective communities. But no one has been able to explain why we continue to follow a path that is different than what all three partner county boards of supervisors have expressed to us with the unanimous votes to permit Greene County’s withdrawal from RSA.”

Martin went on to enumerate how RSA’s series of losses in court led to the RSA board insisting in December that the Greene County BOS formally request reinstatement of the facility fee.

“At our last meeting, the RSA board insisted that Greene County present a resolution requesting that the facility fee—the very fee that this board terminated over Greene County’s objection in July 2020—be reinstated,” Martin continued. “Isn’t this even a little embarrassing to anyone? Is there not a scintilla of contrition from anyone on this board for where we find ourselves? We all know that Greene County really wants to withdraw from RSA … We want it to be on fair terms and we want to operate our own water and sewer systems—without any facility fee at all. … Unfortunately, we’re at an impasse and RSA refuses to be fair or equitable with Greene County in settling Greene’s withdrawal from this authority.”

Although Martin said he sees RSA’s insistence on going through the process of adding the facility fee back onto the bill as just another stall tactic to draw out the legal proceedings, the Greene BOS did, in fact, vote on such a resolution under reason of its legal obligation to limit damages in the continuing dispute.

“RSA’s termination of the facility fee over our objection on July 16, 2020, has cost Greene County more than $2 million to date—and that loss continues,” he said. “So on Jan. 25 … the Greene County BOS adopted a formal resolution requesting reinstatement of the facility fee by RSA.”

RSA Board of Members Chairman Lee Frame, of Orange County, spoke up in rebuttal of Martin’s arguments surrounding the withdrawal: “It seems to me that the letter of Oct. 29 from the Virginia Resources Authority [who hold the bonds for RSA and must agree to Greene’s withdrawal] sets out a whole set of conditions with regard to Greene County’s withdrawal… So when Greene fills all those conditions, then I suspect that VRA will allow them tom leave.”

“I don’t see it that way,” Martin objected.

“Well, OK, that’s fine,” Frame responded. “But let’s enter a copy of the VRA letter into the minutes.”

Frame then proceeded to read the entirety of the letter into the public record: “VRA is a strong proponent of regionalism due to the operational economic efficiency that often accompanies the delivery of public services on a regional basis. However, it is understood that in certain extraordinary circumstances, regional cooperation may not always be possible. While VRA had hoped for an amicable and efficient resolution in the dispute between Greene and RSA, based on the strained relationships between the two and differing views for the future delivery of water and sewer service to Greene customers … VRA conditionally consents to the withdrawal of Greene from RSA.”

The letter goes on to enumerate the conditions for withdrawal, which include:

Completion of binding mediation as it relates to the terms and conditions of Greene’s withdrawal;

Successful negotiation and execution of a comprehensive withdrawal agreement among Greene, RSA and the counties of Orange and Madison;

Evidence of Greene’s ability to provide for the day-to-day operation of utilities serving Greene customers;

Evidence of a water and sewer rate schedule adopted by the Greene BOS;

Evidence of the establishment of a Greene water/sewer system enterprise fund;

Final transfer of related water and sewer permits from RSA to Greene by the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality;

Dismissal of all litigation between Greene County and RSA regarding Greene’s withdrawal;

And Greene’s payment of the VRA legal fees associated with the withdrawal.

For the full text of the letter, please refer to the meeting minutes available at https://rapidan.org/meeting-minutes.

“I think we all know that number one is the most important one on there—completion of binding mediation as it relates to the terms and conditions of Greene’s withdrawal from RSA,” Martin said.

“I’m not sure that I wouldn’t consider ‘dismissal of all litigation’ to be one of the most important,” Frame countered.

“And that will happen when that item takes place, but I don’t want to delve into litigation, Mr. Frame,” Martin began.

“You’ve had your talk,” Frame said, cutting Martin off mid-sentence. “Does any other board member have a comment?”

Troy Coppage, vice chair of the board of members and representative of Madison County, agreed with Frame.

“I believe they’re waiting for all these bullet points to be dealt with,” Coppage said.

“When this board makes its decision—“ Martin began.

“Mr. Martin, hold up, let some of the other board members comment,” Frame interrupted.

“As far as I’m concerned, at this point in time nothing would give me greater pleasure than Greene County’s exit,” Jim Crozier (Orange representative) said. “Way too much money, time, effort and energy that could be spent doing positive things has been spent doing negative things. … I want this ended. I’ve wanted it ended for a long time, and constantly it seems that yours [to Martin] and others’ representation changes to whatever direction the wind is blowing to make it look better for you all. I honestly would like Greene County out of this authority so we can move forward and Greene County can have a solid water and sewer organization within their own county and Orange and Madison can move forward with a new, restructured RSA.”

At this point, Martin asked if he could respond to the comment, but Frame cut him off with a loud “no” and turned to Carty Yowell (Madison representative).

“Has VRA given Greene County any indication as to when this RSA board might receive a letter saying you’re out?” Yowell asked.

“I think they’re waiting for this board to act,” Martin explained. “They need to see that Greene County has been given permission. They see that the three counties have approved them for withdrawal and that confuses them—that members sitting up here are members of those boards and yet they’re not moving forward with withdrawal.”

Martin said that VRA was waiting for the RSA board to act, and Yowell insisted that RSA could not act until the VRA terms had been met.

“In your statements earlier you used the word that the RSA board ‘insisted’ that … Greene County BOS go through the resolution process,” Yowell continued. “I don’t think we had any other choice.”

“Well, we voted ‘no’ to the facility fee,” Martin said. “I didn’t state it at the time, but I followed up with an email to you folks because we don’t want the facility fee if we’re going to withdraw; so that’s the pickle that I was in and I admitted that to you by email afterwards. But I’ve been browbeaten … Mr. Crozier just said it again.”

“That’s exactly correct, because you’re the ones that asked for it,” Crozier responded. “And I’m not browbeating anybody. I’m stating facts.”

Chairman Frame quickly brought an end to the board member comments and pushed the board to move on to the formal request for reinstatement of the facility fee. After a motion by Yowell and a second by Crozier, the motion passed unanimously.

The advertisement

Included in the motion was a draft of an advertisement to be placed in the Greene County Record announcing the public hearing on fee increase, as required by law. In the drafted advertisement, the last line said to direct any questions to your Greene County Supervisor.

“This is wholly inappropriate because this board passed a resolution requesting the facility fees be raised and today is voting to advertise those fees,” Martin said. “This line should be removed since it is happening based on the actions of the RSA Board of Members.”

Yowell agreed, making a motion to delete the line from the advertisement.

RSA General Manager Tim Clemons was asked his opinion on who should receive questions on the rate increase.

“The last one we did (said) if you have questions, contact the Greene County Administrator,” Clemons said. “And I know in their last board meeting where they passed their resolution asking for us to do that, they [Greene BOS] were very adamant that their administrator not have to answer calls—that they should all be directed to RSA. I don’t intend for our staff to have to try to explain this.”

Clemons stated his wish to direct questions to Greene because RSA staff are already receiving phone calls on the matter.

“I guess, ultimately, the members of the BOS of Greene County will hear about it and respond as appropriate,” Yowell said. “But I don’t know that we should direct (questions). We just tell them the facts. The facts are that the fee was removed in July of 2020 and now the RSA board has voted to reinstitute it.”

“The facility fee began in 2014—there was no barking about it then,” Martin said “It was passed by this board. It was increased and increased by this board. It was terminated in 2020 for reasons that we all are now aware. Why, all of a sudden, does RSA not want to address questions about an action that they have taken multiple actions on?”

Crozier insisted that the facility fee was being reinstated at the request of the Greene County Board of Supervisors, overlooking the fact that the RSA board had directed the Greene BOS to make the request.

“The fact that it was when we terminated [the fee] it was the Greene County BOS that started suing us about it—I mean it seems that they’re the ones that want it,” Frame said.

At that point, Frame cut off any further discussion and asked for a roll call vote. The issue of removing the line from the end of the advertisement passed 4-2 with Crozier and Coppage voting against.

The legal fees

Since the cessation of the facility fee in July 2020, Greene County has lost out on more than $2 million in revenues that were needed to move forward with the White Run Reservoir project. During the same period, RSA has incurred nearly $800,000 in legal fees for its many failed attempts to derail the lawsuit. It came to light at the budget discussion in December that RSA is allocating the legal fees almost entirely to Greene County—meaning that Greene is being expected to foot the bill for RSA’s attorney.

The budgeted line item for legal fees in the 2021 budget was $119,633. At the budget discussion in December, the authority had nearly quadrupled that budget for a total of $411,206 (not including December). Greene County members were not permitted to participate in the budget discussion in December 2020 due to the board’s decision to forbid them from speaking or voting on anything while the lawsuit was ongoing (later reversed in February 2021).

The 2022 budget—passed over the Greene representatives’ objections—estimated an additional $368,100 in legal fees for the year. Martin pointed out at the time that $300,000 of this amount had been allocated for payment by Greene County.

Martin reminded the board of this budget discussion at last week’s meeting, asking for any update on the allocation of the legal fees as well as the suggestion of a policy that would require RSA staff to come before the board before spending funds above and beyond what was budgeted.

“My point on the allocation was to ask staff historically how costs get allocated,” Yowell said. “I know when I was in the defense contracting business for 30 years I certainly couldn’t charge the Army for costs that the Navy incurred. So that’s kind of the issue here; I would have to agree that it should go to Greene because it’s Greene’s issue in this case and that is the way we’ve done it historically.”

“Is there a legal precedent for taking it that way?” Martin asked “It seems like a highly risky way to allocate costs in litigation for a public body.”

“I guess my thought on it is, Robinson, Farmer, Cox—to the best of my knowledge—is an extremely reputable firm that has done our audit for a long time as well as many other local government audits,” Crozier said. “And if they are bringing no question to it whatsoever, I wouldn’t think that it would be inappropriate.”

In response to further questions, Frame directed Martin to read the copies of the audit reports, which are available online. Shortly thereafter he adjourned the meeting.

The public hearing on the proposed rate increase will take place Wednesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the PVCC Eugene Giuseppe Center in Greene County. All RSA customers are welcome to attend and voice their opinions on the issue.

Judge Worrell is scheduled to hear a Greene County Plea in Bar and RSA’s Counterclaim in another virtual hearing Monday, March 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.