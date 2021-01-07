RSA, BOS forbidden to discuss information

A Greene County Circuit Court judge Monday sided with Greene County in a motion to quash subpoenas issued by Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) for documentation.

Judge Claude Worrell Jr. said he granted the motion to quash insomuch as documents requested must be specific to the contract between Greene County Board of Supervisors and RSA regarding the reservoir project. Additionally, he ordered a protective order for both parties on classified items that may be received through the discovery that prohibits either side from commenting publicly on any information received until the court gives its permission.

RSA filed subpoenas that requested all documents related to Greene County and any interaction with the Greene County Board of Supervisors to WW Associates, the county’s engineer on the project for about 20 years; Davenport and Company, a financial advisor for Greene County for about 22 years; and Stantec, a financial consultant for Greene County.

Gregory D. Habeeb, an attorney with Gentry Locke Attorneys in Richmond, said the county has no issue with documents relating to RSA being part of discovery, but the subpoenas were too broad, resulting in a 61 gigabyte drive being returned from WW Associates.