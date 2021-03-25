RSA board votes in new chairman

The March Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Board of Members meeting wrapped up business in less than 12 minutes, including the special election of a new chairman after Madison County Representative Steve Hoffman resigned from the post on March 5.

Orange County Representative Lee Frame was elected unanimously to serve as chairman of the board and Madison County Representative Troy Coppage was then unanimously approved as the vice chairman to take over for Frame.

The vote on two resolutions was postponed due to changes made in them. The first was a resolution to stay the lawsuit by Greene County against RSA and Orange and Madison counties. The second resolution requested a full accounting of assets for RSA and debts held by the authority for all systems and the capital improvement plan for RSA.

Greene County filed the lawsuit in the fall after the board of members voted to cease billing a facility fee to its customers to assist Greene in paying its bond payments. Greene County says it has lost roughly $1.4 million in fee collection since the vote last July.

“It seems that we really need to press on an answer” on whether the facility fee is legal, Coppage said, before a vote on the resolutions can take place.