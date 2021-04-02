RSA board votes against resolution allowing Greene out

“(Statute) 5109 talks specifically about dissolution, it doesn’t talk half dissolution,” Gregg said. “That’s 15.2-5112. He’s trying to conflate the two statutes. Madison County, after some consideration, realizes that Greene County wants out badly enough.”

Lynn agreed it’s statute 15.2-5112 that deals with withdrawal of a partner from an authority. The original requests to be let out in August were based on that statute, but to be let out it must be unanimous and both remaining counties voted no.

“Once the boards agree—Orange and Madison—then the bondholders come into play and the bondholders have to make sure that the Rapidan Service Authority remains creditworthy and Greene County, if they’re going to continue, they will look at that situation as well,” Lynn said. “It’s only after all those steps are done that the issue comes back to this board, who then issues another resolution and then there is a public hearing.”

Jim Crozier, Orange County RSA representative, said he’s worked to find a path forward with all the parties involved.