RSA board tables request for documents

The Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Board of Members voted last week to table a resolution brought by Greene County asking for specific documents that would aid in developing a plan of withdrawal from the authority.
RSA board member and Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin (Stanardsville) requested prior to the meeting that the resolution be added to the June 17 RSA agenda.
“We’re trying to keep the momentum going after Madison and Orange have signed a Memorandum of Agreement,” Martin said. “And the direction looks clear; it’s just a question of how we get from here to there and how soon we get from here to there. Greene is withdrawing from RSA one way or the other—sooner or later—this situation isn’t sustainable for Greene, Orange, Madison or RSA.”
Martin noted Greene’s portion of the debt service RSA holds is roughly $150,000.
“Greene’s withdrawal will have no major effect on RSA’s ability to pay its other debt, which is mostly Orange County facilities,” Martin said.
The proposed motion directed the RSA staff to cooperate with the withdrawal by supplying documents that showed RSA revenues, expenses, debt, annual debt service payments—all allocated by county or system—as well as any rate studies by county, equipment and facilities per system, equipment and facilities that cannot be divided, expenses and facilities shared by all three localities, Greene RSA customer list and a list of RSA employees.
“A delay costs everyone money with no benefit,” Martin said. “The time it’s taken to get to this point has resulted in frustration, uncertainty and increased cost of RSA budgets and Greene County projects.”
Greene County RSA board member Ron Williams seconded the motion.
“I’ve had these discussions with (RSA staff) before,” said RSA board Chairman Lee Frame, of Orange. “These are the kinds of information that I think RSA board members need to understand and we have not done that in the past, not just this particular situation. This is information that board members should have on a routine basis.”
Madison County member Troy Coppage said the RSA board was given a direction at the May meeting to wait until Greene presents its plan for the withdrawal.
“I’m in no way advocating for anything that’s gonna cause unnecessary delay in this process whatsoever,” Coppage said. “I do think we have a clear path laid out step by step that was given to us last month and I think there’s no reason to put the cart before the horse.”
Frame asked the board to table the motion for a month.
“I’d like to ask counsel, what in this motion is not FOIA-able?” Carty Yowell, of Madison, asked.
The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) outlines what conditions allow information of public bodies to be kept from public view.
“Nothing is FOIA-able that requires staff to create it,” said RSA attorney Terry Lynn. “If it’s a document that needs to be created that does not exist already then it’s not FOIA-able. I’m not going to sit here and tell you which one of these exist or don’t. I think we should follow (the bond counsel)’s advice and stand still until something happens.”
Orange County RSA representative Jim Crozier said rather than have a negative vote on the first motion he seconded Frame’s motion to table the resolution until next month. The vote was 4-2 with Martin and Williams voting against.