RSA board reinstates Greene reps ability to participate in business meetings

“I ask that because we’re being bled to the tune of $3,500 a day,” Martin said. “We’ve got a bond payment coming up in April for $388,000; we’ve not collected anything. We don’t know how we’re going to satisfy it, so any discussion on that would be welcomed. In our bond documents, the only source of funding to pay the bond is the facility fee and I’m not sure how VRA (Virginia Resource Authority) is looking at all of this. I ask respectfully, and would love to hear the chairman’s and my board colleagues’ perspectives.”

The bond payment is due twice a year, according to Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor.

Madison County representative Troy Coppage said he would like to find a way to make that happen.

“I request that we look for a solution that’s both fair and legal that would allow Green to collect the fee and leave RSA out of it,” he said.

Lee Frame of Orange motioned to transfer the collection of availability fees (hookup fees) back to Greene County, including any that have been collected since the July 16 meeting when the board voted to move that back to RSA.

Crozier seconded the motion. It passed 4-2 with Martin and Williams voting no.