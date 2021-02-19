RSA board reinstates Greene reps ability to participate in business meetings

Greene County again has a voice on the Rapidan Service Authority’s (RSA) Board of Members, as of Feb. 18, after the board voted unanimously at its regular monthly meeting to allow them to participate again. Additionally, the board approved returning the hookup fees that have been collected in the past six months to Greene and having those sent to Greene in the future.
The two representatives from Greene County—Bill Martin and Ron Williams—are again permitted to participate in the business of the service authority. Martin and Williams have been effectually silenced since the board met on Sept. 17 and voted 4-2 to prohibit the Greene County representatives from speaking during public meetings—or having a vote on RSA business—or sitting in during closed sessions.
“I hope that this is the first step in moving back into an amicable relationship and discussion moving forward of the future of RSA and the future of Greene County,” said Jim Crozier, Orange County representative.
RSA Board of Members Chairman Steve Hoffman, of Madison, agreed.
“I reflect Mr. Crozier’s comments,” Hoffman said. “We want to move forward on the meeting that transpired in Madison (the week prior) and it’s our board’s intention to move forward on the session.”
Martin asked the board to consider rescinding the vote taken July 16, 2020, to end the billing of the facility fee.
“I ask that because we’re being bled to the tune of $3,500 a day,” Martin said. “We’ve got a bond payment coming up in April for $388,000; we’ve not collected anything. We don’t know how we’re going to satisfy it, so any discussion on that would be welcomed. In our bond documents, the only source of funding to pay the bond is the facility fee and I’m not sure how VRA (Virginia Resource Authority) is looking at all of this. I ask respectfully, and would love to hear the chairman’s and my board colleagues’ perspectives.”
The bond payment is due twice a year, according to Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor.
Madison County representative Troy Coppage said he would like to find a way to make that happen.
“I request that we look for a solution that’s both fair and legal that would allow Green to collect the fee and leave RSA out of it,” he said.
Lee Frame of Orange motioned to transfer the collection of availability fees (hookup fees) back to Greene County, including any that have been collected since the July 16 meeting when the board voted to move that back to RSA.
Crozier seconded the motion. It passed 4-2 with Martin and Williams voting no.
“The (hookup fees) are important, but they’re not going to pay the bond payment,” Martin said after the meeting. “We’ve missed out on close to a million dollars (since July). And that’s the lifeblood for paying these VRA bonds. So, I really thought we were going to go down the path when Troy Coppage right off the bat suggested to let Greene County collect the fee.”
Frame asked RSA attorney Terry Lynn if it were feasible to give over the billing software and customer list to Greene County so it could begin collecting the fee and she said no.
“By agreement, (RSA) is our billing agent,” Martin said. “We agreed that there’s going to be a facility fee to be used to pay down RSA debt. To vote on the (hookup fees) alone … it’s not what we’re asking for and it might send a signal that Ron Williams and I are just ‘oh that’s great.’ In principle, we have no problem with the motion on the (availability fees), but that’s not going to pay the bills.”
Martin said the sole source for the revenue listed in the bond agreement with VRA is the facility fees.
For Greene to pay the payments from the general fund, roughly a 3 ½ cent tax increase would have to be instated. One penny added to real estate taxes is roughly $220,000. Twice-a-year bond payments of $388,000 would require roughly $780,000 from the general fund. The county’s tax rate is 82 cents per $100 of assessed value. Currently, about 7 ½ cents per $100 of assessed value from everyone is already allocated toward RSA payments, according to previous meetings on the subject.
“I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot today,” Crozier said. “Let’s go back to the three-chair meeting and county administrators and most likely include Mr. Clemons in the next meeting because he has a much better understand of what RSA operations are.”
Tim Clemons is the general manager of RSA.
Hoffman agreed further discussion was needed and another meeting with the chairs of the boards of supervisors for the three counties, as well as the county administrators, is necessary.
Martin said having the Greene representatives able to participate in the business of RSA is a step in the right direction.
“We needed to be back on the board, even if our time on the board is limited,” Martin said. “We are separating from RSA. It’s better to be on RSA with votes and voices than to be marginalized like we’ve been since September. As you’ve heard us say, we think it’s illegal and against the water authority statute that says you have to have a minimum of five members.”
According to RSA’s bylaws, dated June 17, 1969, the board of members—by a majority vote—can limit the privileges of any board member. RSA was created as a regional water authority on the same date by the counties of Greene, Orange and Madison.
The action to limit Greene members’ participation was taken after the county filed a lawsuit against RSA for its July 2020 decision to end facility fee billing of its Greene County customers.
The county filed an amended complaint on Jan. 18, and on Feb. 9, Greene County Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell agreed to accept the amended complaint that lists Madison and Orange counties in addition to RSA as the defendants.
Virginia Sen. Emmett Hanger Jr., R-24th, introduced a bill last month that would allow Greene to leave RSA. Madison County did not support SB1355, but Orange County signed a statement supporting the bill. The bill died in the Local Government Committee, however.
“The actions taken by Madison and Orange counties’ RSA board members damaged Greene County,” Taylor said recently. “They hurt our ability to provide for our county’s future. By cutting off money that was pledged to make debt payments, they hurt all three counties’ ability to borrow money. Greene County has no ill will for our RSA partners. Greene County wants out of RSA and we want to be treated fairly.”